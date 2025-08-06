Hi Gravediggers! 🧟‍♂️

This update brings new weather effects to enhance the atmosphere, plus a brand new Zombie Waves modifier for those who want a completely different gameplay experience!

Here’s everything new in this update:

🌦️ New Weather Types

Clear – Classic & sunny skies with a bright atmosphere

Foggy – Low visibility for an eerie graveyard feel

Heavy Rain – Stormy downpours to set the scene

⛔ Say Goodbye to Zombies

Added a Zombie Waves toggle in Game Modifiers that lets you completely disable night zombie waves.

This means you can now play from start to finish without encountering zombies at all!

⚠ Important Note: This is an experimental setting and goes against the game’s intended balance. With no zombie waves, you won’t lose graves and progression will be much easier. Defense costs will also be completely removed since you don't need them.

🛍️ Souvenir Shop Visual Changes

Souvenir Shop visual redesign now has a more store-like appearance with new glass walls, sliding door, tile, lamps!

🃏 Blackjack Changes

Added spending and winnings limits to Blackjack

Removed the reward for running out of money in Blackjack

Fixed several logic issues in Blackjack

Fixed an exploit where quitting mid-game avoided losing money

🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements

Employees are now listed under their work area instead of just by job type

Increased hiring limit of Gravekeepers and Technicians from 2 to 4 in total

Removed zombie entrances unlocked with Graveyard Expansion 2 to allow for a more balanced defense layout

Fixed an issue where starting a new game didn’t trigger the tutorial in rare occasions

Updated Delivery Guy appearance (new Outfit and Hat)

Fixed an issue where leaving the Custom Urn Station mid-filling could cause errors

Fixed a issue where Delivery Only urns didn’t complete the "Urn Ready" task after successful delivery

🌐 New Languages

The new languages planned for Phase 1 have now been moved to the Phase 2 major update due to localization work in the upcoming update. This is where we need your help!

We’ve prepared a list of potential languages based on player demand and community size, but we can’t add them all at once.



Head over to our Discord server and check the #dev-updates where you can vote for which 3 languages should be added first. Join the poll and help us decide which languages will come to the game next!

Thanks again for your continued support, bug reports, and feedback. We’re hard at work shaping the future of the graveyard with your help!