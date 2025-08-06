 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19504919 Edited 6 August 2025 – 22:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Gravediggers! 🧟‍♂️

This update brings new weather effects to enhance the atmosphere, plus a brand new Zombie Waves modifier for those who want a completely different gameplay experience!

Here’s everything new in this update:

🌦️ New Weather Types

  • Clear – Classic & sunny skies with a bright atmosphere

  • Foggy – Low visibility for an eerie graveyard feel

  • Heavy Rain – Stormy downpours to set the scene

Say Goodbye to Zombies

  • Added a Zombie Waves toggle in Game Modifiers that lets you completely disable night zombie waves.

  • This means you can now play from start to finish without encountering zombies at all!

Important Note: This is an experimental setting and goes against the game’s intended balance. With no zombie waves, you won’t lose graves and progression will be much easier. Defense costs will also be completely removed since you don't need them.

🛍️ Souvenir Shop Visual Changes

  • Souvenir Shop visual redesign now has a more store-like appearance with new glass walls, sliding door, tile, lamps!

🃏 Blackjack Changes

  • Added spending and winnings limits to Blackjack

  • Removed the reward for running out of money in Blackjack

  • Fixed several logic issues in Blackjack

  • Fixed an exploit where quitting mid-game avoided losing money

🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Employees are now listed under their work area instead of just by job type

  • Increased hiring limit of Gravekeepers and Technicians from 2 to 4 in total

  • Removed zombie entrances unlocked with Graveyard Expansion 2 to allow for a more balanced defense layout

  • Fixed an issue where starting a new game didn’t trigger the tutorial in rare occasions

  • Updated Delivery Guy appearance (new Outfit and Hat)

  • Fixed an issue where leaving the Custom Urn Station mid-filling could cause errors

  • Fixed a issue where Delivery Only urns didn’t complete the "Urn Ready" task after successful delivery

🌐 New Languages

The new languages planned for Phase 1 have now been moved to the Phase 2 major update due to localization work in the upcoming update. This is where we need your help!

We’ve prepared a list of potential languages based on player demand and community size, but we can’t add them all at once.

Head over to our Discord server and check the #dev-updates where you can vote for which 3 languages should be added first. Join the poll and help us decide which languages will come to the game next!

Thanks again for your continued support, bug reports, and feedback. We’re hard at work shaping the future of the graveyard with your help!

