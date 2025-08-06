- Tunnels PT 2 - Tunnels can now be generated with terrain forming around them. This means no more seeing the terrain and then going straight through it. You can enable this any time by going to Tunnel Settings in the Track Controls and pressing "Remove Terrain in Tunnel", depending on your set resolution for the map settings, this could take a few seconds.
- Loading Indicator added for Map terrain changes
Performance Optimizations
- Multiple performance optimizations made to try and help stabilize performance, performance tips added in the main menu for things players can do on their side. Still trying to make it as performant as possible.
Changed files in this update