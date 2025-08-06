- Reduce the sensitivity of the FPS controller.
- Add failure sound when login passwords are incorrect.
- Add the ability to interact in look mode.
This build includes the following bug fixes:
- Fix the letter in the wordmark jumping when returning from the settings menu.
- Fixed many spelling/grammar issues in the text logs.
- Fix freeze/crash when accessing the EVA computer caused by a bug in Godot's UI API and triggered by movement input (including from unused plugged in controllers) from the player.
- Add missing undersides to rugs.
- Prevent letter in wordmark from spinning too quickly.
- Prevent objects in last cutscene from spinning too quickly.
- Remove visible decal on black void behind door in medbay.
- Fix decals being visible where they should not be.
- Fix gamma settings not being loaded.
- Fix velcro mats in cupola and eva.
- Move gym music from the ambient bus to the music bus.
- Add native .ico to Windows builds.
- Fix corners disappearing in activity room.
- Fix camera position changing rapidly when starting to look around with look smoothing turned off and move smoothing turned on.
The following issues are known but not fixed in this build:
- One player reported a lighting issue in the center, where it loads in completely dark while playing a game. Reloading the game fixes the issue. If you run into this, please reach out with more information.
If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the Steam forum. While you wait for a fix, you can roll back to a previous build using the beta branches feature.
Changed files in this update