Greetings, Descendants!

Here are the details on The First Descendant Update 1.3.0.

■ Platforms

- Steam, XBOX SERIES X│S, PS5

■ Update 1.3.0

Axion Plains

(1) New Battlefield "Axion Plains"

- Accessible via [Map] - [World Map], and only available on Hard Difficulty.

- A total of 7 missions, including 2 new mission objectives, have been added to Axion Plains.

- Can be unlocked while progressing through the new Axion Plains main quest.

- The new Axion Plains main quest, which continues the story after the Descendant Corps rescues Dia from Sigma Sector, has been added.

- The Axion Plains main quest consists of 2 parts.

ㄴ Part 1: Available after completing the <Fortress> zone main quest. It involves a reconnaissance mission in the new Axion Plains.

ㄴ Part 2: Available after reaching Mastery Rank 15 and completing the <Sigma Sector> main quest. Players are dispatched to the Axion Plains to thwart another Vulgus plot.

- The ‘Legion of Breach’ has been added.

ㄴ Added Named Monsters: Abyss Scarab and Breach Spreader

ㄴ Added Mutants ‘Spikers’: Razor Claw, Steel Pincer, and Breach Discharger.

ㄴ Added 'Breach Creature', ' Breach Follower Soldier', ' Breach follower Sniper', and ' Breach follower Heavy Infantry'

(2) Battlefield Missions

- A total of 7 missions, including 2 new missions, have been added to Axion Plains.

- New Missions

New Mission: Strategic Asset Defense New Mission: Decontamination - This new mission requires you to defend multiple objectives. - The more successfully you defend objectives, the faster the defense time decreases. - The mission will fail if you run out of attempts or all defended objectives are destroyed. - Decontamination is a new mission where you must defeat enemies to obtain Colossus Organic Samples and maintain a gauge until time runs out. - Field Data Transmitters are placed on the battlefield where the Decontamination mission takes place, and you can interact with them to interrupt the mission midway. ㄴ You can't receive any mission completion rewards if you interrupt a mission by interacting with a Field Data Transmitter. - You can earn Kill Points by defeating Commanders that appear during the mission. ㄴ You can receive rewards based on Commander Kill Points if you successfully complete a mission or interrupt a mission via interaction with a Field Data Transmitter. ㆍ Defeating a Commander rewards 30 Void Abyss Metal Fragments and 10 Core Amplifiers. - The mission will fail if you run out of attempts or the gauge reaches 0.

- Completing an Axion Plains mission will reward you with Descendant EXP, Weapon Proficiency EXP, Ironheart Particles, and Unique Arche Factor EXP. There is also a chance to obtain Blueprint Loot and Trigger Module Loot.

ㄴ From each Blueprint Loot, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting New Descendant: Nell, New Ultimate Weapon: ERASER, or New Vehicle: Orca or Vortex.

ㄴ For each Trigger Module Loot, you can obtain 1 of 9 Trigger Modules.

- Defeating common monsters in the Axion Plains will reward you with Weapon/External Component Augmentation Cores, Core Amplifiers, and Hover Bike Enhancement/Modification materials. There is also a small chance to obtain blueprints for crafting certain Descendants and Weapons.

ㄴ Acquirable Items (Descendants): Lepic, Ajax, Viessa, Valby, Jayber, Kyle, Esiemo, Yujin, Luna, Ultimate Lepic, Ultimate Bunny, Ultimate Viessa, Ultimate Ajax, Ultimate Gley, Ultimate Valby, Ultimate Freyna, Ultimate Sharen

ㄴ Acquirable Items (Weapons): Nazeistra's Devotion, Albion Cavalry Gun, Smithereens, Restored Relic, Greg's Reversed Fate, The Final Masterpiece, Divine Punishment, Piercing Light, Python, Wave of Light, King's Guard Lance, Blue Beetle, Executor, Perforator, Secret Garden, Clairvoyance, Afterglow Sword, Enduring Legacy, Hammer and Anvil

- Defeating special monsters in the Axion Plains will reward you with Standard ETA Vouchers and External Component Augmentation Cores. There is also a small chance of obtaining Crystallization Catalyst blueprints and crafting materials.

- Defeating Commanders in the Axion Plains will reward you with Rare Basic Materials needed to craft New Descendant: Nell, New Ultimate Weapon: ERASER, or New Vehicle: Orca or Vortex.

ㄴ Rare Basic Materials: Entropium, Kerasid, Silentra, Breach Stone Shard

(3) Operational Areas

- 2 of the 7 missions in Axion Plains are activated as Operational Areas.

- Operational Areas feature more powerful monsters and offer greater rewards.

- The Operational Area missions change every 2 hours.

- Completing an Operational Area mission will give you the same rewards as for completing an Axion Plains mission, and you can also randomly receive additional rewards.

ㄴ Additional Rewards: Trigger Module Loot, Arche Loot, ERASER Loot, Orca Loot, Vortex Loot

ㆍ From each Arche Loot, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting New Descendant: Nell.

ㆍ From each ERASER Loot, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting New Ultimate Weapon: ERASER.

ㆍ From each Orca Loot, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting New Vehicle: Orca.

ㆍ From each Vortex Loot, you can obtain one of the blueprints for crafting New Vehicle: Vortex.

ㄴ Additionally, you can obtain Descendant EXP, Weapon Proficiency EXP, Ironheart Particles, and Unique Arche Factor EXP.

(4) Dimensional Energy Stabilization

- Clearing an Operational Area increases Dimensional Energy Stabilization Reading.

- Rewards will be given when all Descendants stabilize the Dimensional Energy together.

- Rewards will be mailed to all Descendants who contributed to the Dimensional Energy Stabilization by clearing an Operational Area at least once.

ㄴ 1 Trigger Module Loot

ㄴ 1 Weapon Augmentation Core Box (1 Tier VII Core of every type)

ㄴ 1 External Component Augmentation Core Box (1 Tier VII Core of every type)

ㄴ 60 Specially Treated Alloys, 30 Insulating Nuts, 10 Alloy Bearings, 10 High Conductivity Wires

- Descendants who participated in an Operational Area after the Stabilization can still receive rewards.

- The Dimensional Energy Stabilization status is reset daily.

(5) Axion Plains Intercept Battle

- Wall Crasher

ㄴ The Wall Crasher is a Colossus with identical Attribute Resistance.

ㄴ The Wall Crasher takes greater damage while it is Dazed after the Void Reflux mode is deactivated.

ㄴ The Wall Crasher periodically creates objects on the battlefield to put pressure on the field.

ㄴ The Wall Crasher attacks slowly, but deals massive damage.

ㄴ A new monster called the Mold, summoned by the Wall Crasher, has been added.

ㄴ Cooperate with your allies in various ways such as using barriers and healing during this first 8-player battle.

ㄴ The Wall Crasher appears every hour on the hour (00 minute) and you must enter the battle within 5 minutes of its appearance.

ㆍ If you fail to enter on time, you can enter by accepting a party invitation from a Descendant who has already entered.

ㆍ Completion rewards can only be claimed once per hour.

ㆍ During the battle, you can also open party recruitment to allow other Descendants to join.

ㄴ During the battle with the Wall Crasher, the mission will not fail even if your personal death count is zero.

ㆍ If your personal death count is 0, the resurrection effect will be partially reduced.

ㄴ Defeating the Wall Crasher grants the following rewards:

ㆍ 4-22 Trigger Module

ㆍ 4 of each [‘Ballistic Tracker’, ‘Dimension Destroyer’, ‘Circulation’ External Components]

ㆍ 1 of each Tier 8 Weapon Cores

ㆍ 7 of each Tier 10 External Components Cores

ㆍ 50 Core Amplifiers

ㆍ 200,000-300,000 Gold

ㆍ 3,200-4,800 Kuiper Shards

- Field Colossus Battle

ㄴ When the Wall Crasher's precursor animation starts, 2 Colossi are summoned at random locations on the Axion Plains.

ㄴ The Field Colossi remain summoned for 8 minutes and disappear when they are defeated or when the Wall Crasher appears after 8 minutes.

ㄴ The locations of the Field Colossi and their battle expiration times are displayed on the zone map.

ㄴ Defeating the Field Colossi grants the following rewards:

ㆍ 4 Rare Tier Weapons

ㆍ 4 Rare-Ultimate Tier Reactor

ㆍ 3 Rare-Transcendent Tier Modules

ㆍ 8 External Component Sets

ㆍ 200,000-10,000,000 Gold

ㆍ 3,200-4,800 Kuiper Shards

ㆍ Weapons and Descendants’ Codes, Blueprints, and Intermediate Products can be obtained at a low chance.

ㆍ Acquirable Items (Descendants): Lepic, Ajax, Viessa, Valby, Jayber, Kyle, Esiemo, Yujin, Luna, Ultimate Lepic, Ultimate Bunny, Ultimate Viessa, Ultimate Ajax, Ultimate Gley, Ultimate Valby, Ultimate Freyna, Ultimate Sharen

ㆍ Acquirable Items (Weapons): Nazeistra's Devotion, Albion Cavalry Gun, Smithereens, Restored Relic, Greg's Reversed Fate, The Final Masterpiece, Divine Punishment, Piercing Light, Python, Wave of Light, King's Guard Lance, Blue Beetle, Executor, Perforator, Secret Garden, Clairvoyance, Afterglow Sword, Enduring Legacy, Hammer and Anvil

ㆍCrystallization Catalyst, Crystallization Catalyst Blueprint and other materials

ㆍ Crystallization Catalysts can be obtained at a low chance.

(6) Dimensional Breach

- The Dimensional Breach Stabilization Reading increases when the Wall Crasher that appears on the Axion Plains is intercepted.

- Even if the Wall Crasher interception fails, the Stabilization reading increases slightly.

- When the Dimensional Breach Alert ends, one of the various effects is activated for all Descendants depending on the Stabilization level reached.

ㄴ Various effects are as follows:

ㆍ Void Axium mission rewards increased by 3% ~ 30%

ㆍ Research Time decreased by 2% ~ 15%

ㆍ Unique Arche Factor EXP increased by 2% ~ 15%

- The Dimensional Breach Stabilization status is reset every Thursday at 00:00 PDT.

- Additionally, rankings up to 100th place are determined based on your contribution to Dimensional Breach Stabilization.

- Contribution accumulates based on the percentage of damage dealt to the Wall Crasher, and the Axion Prime Challenger Medal is awarded based on the final ranking.

- This medal can be used during the next contribution calculation period.

- Dimensional Breach Stabilization Contribution is reset every 4 weeks.

(7) Mobile Energy Monitoring

- You can use your Vehicle to play Mobile Energy Monitoring, which involves racing down a set course.

- Completing the course within the allotted time earns you rewards. The shorter the completion time, the better the rewards.

ㄴ Each reward can only be earned once.

- Unlocked immediately upon entering the Axion Plains, and there are 6 starting locations.

(8) Axium Drop Zone

- On the Axion Plains, chunks of Void Axium often fall from the sky.

- The Void Axium and monsters are present at the location where the Void Axium fell, and you can attack or approach these monsters to proceed with the Axium Drop Zone mission.

- The drop location is also displayed on the [Map].

- The Axium Drop Zone mission is available for a certain period of time starting from the moment a Void Axium begins to fall, and the mission disappears once the timer expires.

- Completing an Axium Drop Zone mission earns you the rewards. The faster the completion time, the more rewards you receive.

ㄴ Amount of rewards given by grade:

Specially Treated Alloy Insulating Nut Alloy Bearing High Conductivity Wire Grade A 72 36 12 12 Grade B 54 27 9 9 Grade C 36 18 6 6

- After completing an Axium Drop Zone mission, you can interact with the Void Axium that appears to receive additional rewards once.

ㄴ The additional rewards can be received by interacting within the given time limit, regardless of participation in the mission.

ㄴ Amount of additional rewards given:

Specially Treated Alloy Insulating Nut Alloy Bearing High Conductivity Wire Amount 90 45 15 15

(9) Axion Resource Caches

- Axion Resource Caches and Axion Supply Caches are scattered throughout the Axion Plains.

- Roam the Axion Plains on your hover bike and smash the caches scattered everywhere to obtain materials.

ㄴ Axion Supply Caches and Resource Caches offer a chance to obtain all 16 types of Basic materials that can be obtained from the munition crates and resource boxes found in other zones.

ㆍ Repton, Monad Shard, Superfluid, Metal Accelerant, Semi-permanent Plasma, Hardener, Compound Coating Material, Silicon, Monomolecular Extractor, Nanopolymer, Flectorite, Ceramic Composite, Carbon Crystal, Shape-Memory Alloy, Hellion, Reverse Charging Coil

ㄴ There is also a small chance to obtain new Rare materials found in the Axion Plains.

ㆍ Breach Stone Shard, Silentra, Kerasid, Entropium

ㄴ Axion Supply Caches generally contain more materials than Axion Resource Caches.

(10) Research Requests

- The following new research requests have been added to Anais:

ㄴ New Descendant: Nell

ㄴ New Ultimate Weapon: ERASER

ㄴ New Vehicle: Orca, Vortex

ㄴ New Arche Trigger Unlock Material: Refined Axium Crystal

ㄴ Limited Ultimate Weapon: Voltia

(11) Axion Plains Demo Ends

- The Axion Plains demo has ended.

- ‘Season 3 Breakthrough: Axion Demo’ button has been removed from the title screen.

New Descendant: Nell

- Default Skill Info:

Name Description Passive: Suspicion & Insight - Increases Weak Point Damage. - When using Ecive, inflicts Ecive Scan on enemies in front. - Deals additional damage to enemies inflicted with Ecive Scan. - When an enemy dies while inflicted with Ecive Scan, it applies Ecive Scan to nearby enemies. - Increases the efficiency of decrypting Encrypted Vaults, and increases the reward amount upon successful decryption. Active 1: Breach Discharge - Fires Breach Shards, dealing damage to enemies hit. - Triggers additional effects upon hitting targets inflicted with Ecive Scan. ㄴ Increases the projectile damage of Breach Discharge. ㄴ Deals additional Explosion Damage. ㄴ Reduces the cooldown of Gaze of the Abyss. Active 2: Ring of Breach - Creates an Arche Breach at the designated location. ㄴ Creates immediately at the designated location when the skill is used. - The created Arche Breach inflicts a debuff on enemies within range. ㄴ The debuff from an Arche Breach strengthens over time and further weakens Adaptive Defense. - The Arche Breach creates an Anti-Gravity Field on the ground. - Reusing the skill retrieves the Arche Breach. - When retrieved, both the Arche Breach and Anti-Gravity Field disappear, Nell receives a buff and triggers an explosion around the Arche Breach, is returned a portion of the cooldown of Ring of Breach. Active 3: Gravitic Reversal - Detonates an Arche Breach, causing Gravitic Reversal. - Inflicts Tow on enemies near the Arche Breach and deals Explosion Damage to them. Active 4: Gaze of the Abyss - Grants the Gaze of the Abyss effect to Nell and nearby party members. - All firearm attacks from Nell target Weak Points, increasing the Weak Point Damage of herself and nearby allies. - While Gaze of the Abyss is active, hitting a target inflicted with Ecive Scan with a Breach Shard or defeating the target increases the duration of Gaze of the Abyss.

- Skill Modules

ㄴ Skill Module 1: Restored Heart (Active 2, Active 3)

ㆍ Changes Ring of Breach and Gravitic Reversal to skills that grant buffs to allies.

ㄴ Skill Module 2: Shattered Heart (Passive, Active 1, Active 2, Active 4)

ㆍ Changes Gaze of the Abyss to an attack skill.

ㆍ Builds up Suspicion stacks using Breach Spikes, then fires enhanced Breach Spikes.

ㄴ Skill Modules for Nell can be obtained by completing Axion Plains missions, Operational Area Rewards, and by combining modules.

Arche Trigger System

- Added the new Arche Trigger system.

ㄴ Unlocked by completing the sub quest "Unlock Arche Trigger."

ㆍ This sub quest is available from Mastery Rank 15.

ㄴ After unlocking the system, a new Trigger Module Slot will be added to the Descendant Modules screen.

- The Trigger Module Slot is added for each Descendant and must be unlocked at Prime Hands.

ㄴ The unlocking requirements and cost are as follows:

ㆍ Use Crystallization Catalyst 10 times

ㆍ Use Energy Activator 1 time

ㆍ Reach Arche Tuning Level 40

ㆍ 1 Refined Axium Crystal

ㆍ 300,000 Kuiper Shards

- Selecting the unlocked Trigger Module Slot opens the Trigger Module Settings screen.

ㄴ Alternatively, you can switch to this screen using a shortcut key on the Descendant Modules screen.

- On the Trigger Module Settings screen, you can view your Trigger Modules or use the equip/unequip functions.

ㄴ When a Trigger Module is equipped, the icon of its triggering skill will display a 'glow' effect.

ㆍ This glow effect allows you to check the triggering skill in advance.

ㆍ This display is based on the Descendant's skill tags.

ㄴ After equipping and saving, the triggering skill's icon will be activated and shown.

ㄴ Skill category allows you to view only the Trigger Modules that match a specific skill.

- Trigger Modules that can only be equipped in the Trigger Module Slot will be added.

ㄴ Trigger Modules are modules that trigger an effect when the Descendant uses a skill.

ㆍ Some modules trigger based on the Descendant's skill tags, while others trigger when any skill is used.

- Some Trigger Module options are acquired as random options.

ㄴ There are 3 tiers of random options.

ㆍ There are Common, Rare, and Ultimate tiers.

ㆍ The text color of the option name and values matches the color of the acquired tier.

ㄴ The tier is determined based on the acquired option values.

ㆍ The minimum to maximum values are displayed to the right of the option name.

ㄴ You can also check the tier of an acquired random option through the module icon.

ㄴ You can designate your favorite Trigger Modules.

ㆍ You can only designate your Attached Modules on the Trigger Module Settings screen.

ㆍ Modules designated as Attached are excluded from Trigger Module Dismantling.

- Trigger Modules can be obtained by opening Trigger Module Loot.

ㄴ Trigger Module Loot can be obtained as rewards for Axion Plains missions, additional rewards from Operational Areas, rewards for defeating the Wall Crasher and Dimensional Energy Stabilization Reward.

ㆍ Chance to obtain as rewards for Axion Plains missions: 25%

ㆍ Chance to obtain as additional rewards from Axion Plains Operational Area: 25%

ㆍ Amount obtained as rewards for defeating the Wall Crasher: 4-22

- Trigger Modules use a separate inventory from existing modules.

ㄴ If your Trigger Module inventory is full, you can find them in Lost and Found.

- The Trigger Module Slot is saved together with existing Module loadouts and presets.

- Trigger Modules can be dismantled but cannot be Enhanced or Combined.

ㄴ You can dismantle Trigger Modules via Silion in Albion.

ㆍ Available after completing the sub quest ‘Arche Trigger Unlock’.

ㆍ Dismantling a Trigger Module returns 30,000 Kuiper Shards.

ㄴ You can select all of your Trigger Modules for Dismantling using the Select All button.

ㆍ Equipped or Attached modules are excluded from Dismantling selection.

- Implanting Module Settings includes Implanting the Trigger Module Slot.

- You can check the list of Trigger Modules at the Modules section in the Library.

Trigger Modules

- Added 9 Trigger Modules.

Module Effect Battering Ram - Dealing damage to an enemy with a Clash type skill causes an Earthquake that reduces the DEF of enemies in range proportional to the caster's DEF and inflicts damage and Taunt. Arche Leak - Using a Continuous Damage type skill grants Arche Leak. While Arche Leak is active, hitting an enemy with a Continuous Damage skill consumes MP. The Skill Power Modifier increases proportionally to the difference between current MP and Max MP. - Recovers MP when using a Continuous Damage skill or each time an enemy is defeated by the Continuous Damage skill. Removes Arche Leak if there is no MP to consume. Power Beyond - Using a Global DoT or a Ground DoT type skill grants Void Recharge. - Hitting an enemy while Void Recharge is at max stacks with a Global DoT or Ground DoT Skill creates an Amorphous Phenomenon under the enemy's feet and removes all Void Recharge stacks. - The Amorphous Phenomenon briefly inflicts Tow on enemies in range and reduces their ATK by a percentage of the Skill Range Boost Ratio. Gap in Time - Hitting an enemy with a Normal AoE type skill deals Additional Damage. - Additional Damage Trigger Rate is inversely proportional to the caster's current Skill Cooldown Reduction. Death by a Thousand Cuts - Using a Projectile type skill grants Residual Arche Preservation stacks based on the skill type. - Hitting an enemy with a Projectile type skill while Residual Arche Preservation is at max stacks causes an Arche Meteor to fall on the target and nearby enemies, dealing damage. - Residual Arche Preservation stacks differently for each Projectile type, with multi-type skills giving the most stacks. Particle Conversion Emitter - Using an Ally Enhancement, Healing, Charging, or Supply type skill to grant a buff or heal an ally grants Particle Transmission to the ally. - Particle Transmission converts to Particle Emission at max stacks and deals Additional Damage proportional to the caster's Skill Power when attacking an enemy. - Particle Transmission does not apply while Particle Emission is active. Granting additional buff or healing a target affected by Particle Emission increases the duration. Full Arche Jacket - When reloading, consume MP to grant the next magazine Arche Coating. - Arche Coating has a chance to deal Skill Damage to enemies near the target hit by your firearm until the magazine runs out. Kuiper Hollow Points - Replaces bullets with Kuiper Hollow Points and increases Base Recoil. Hitting an enemy with a firearm anywhere other than a Weak Point. grants Forced Weakening stacks to the caster based on the caster's Recoil Reduction Modifier. - Forced Weakening reduces Max HP while increasing Weak Point Damage per stack and removes some stacks and recovers HP on a successful Weak Point attack. - Changing weapons removes Forced Weakening. Effects do not trigger bullets that miss the target. Cyclic Amplifier - Using a skill grant and rotates Cyclic Amplification, which increases the power of a single Arche attribute at regular intervals.

Skill Types

- Skill types have been added based on the effects and conditions of all Descendant and Modification Module skills.

- Each skill type has been assigned according to the Descendants' skills, and based on these types, various of additional effects can be triggered through Trigger Modules and accessories, etc.

- All skill types are as shown below, and each Descendant skill is assigned a type that matches its primary effect.

Type Effect Explosive Projectile A type whose primary effect is firing a projectile that explodes and deals AoE damage around the impact point. Multi-Explosive Projectile A type whose primary effect is firing multiple projectiles that explode and deal AoE damage around the impact point. Tracking Projectile A type whose primary effect is a projectile that tracks enemies. Piercing Projectile A type whose primary effect is a projectile that pierces through enemies. Normal AoE A type whose primary effect deals instant damage to enemies within range. Ground DoT A type whose primary effect inflicts effects on enemies within a zone of effect created on the ground. Global DoT A type whose primary effect inflicts effects on enemies within a zone of effect not on the ground. Clash A type whose primary effect deals impact damage with the Descendant's body. Emission A type whose primary effect deals damage by releasing the Descendant's energy from a distance. Continuous Damage A type whose primary effect deals damage at every certain tick through a debuff. Slow A type whose primary effect inflicts a debuff related to the enemy's speed. Exclusive Weapon A type whose primary effect is using a Unique Weapon. Aimed Shot A type whose primary effect is aiming at an enemy for a certain period of time. Barrier A type whose primary effect deals damage to enemies or defending against them using barriers. Neutralize A type whose primary effect restricts enemy actions. Toggle A type whose primary effect enables/disables skills. Healing A type whose primary effect recovers HP. Charge A type whose primary effect recovers Energy Shields. Supply A type whose primary effect replenishes ammunition. Ventilate A type whose primary effect recovers MP. Install A type whose primary effect triggers an effect at a designated location. Firing Enhancement A type whose primary effect increases firearm related damage. Arche Enhancement A type whose primary effect increases skill related damage. Acceleration Enhancement A type whose primary effect increases speed or decreases cooldown. Defense Enhancement A type whose primary effect increases defense. Ally Enhancement A type whose primary effect grants buffs to allies. Weaken A type whose primary effect inflicts debuffs on enemies. Movement Restrictions A type whose primary effect restricts movement when using skills. Chained A type whose primary effect is triggered by another skill rather the skill itself. Stack A type that can be used continuously through stacking. Taunt A type whose primary effect taunts enemies. Destruction A type that deals Additional Damage to Cluster Sacs and Tunnels. Tow A type whose primary effect pulls enemies within a certain range.

Vehicles

- Added 3 types of Hover Bikes (GLIDE-4, Orca, and Vortex).

ㄴ The GLIDE-4 can be acquired by completing a quest.

ㄴ You can equip a Vehicles from the [Inventory] - [Manage Vehicles] menu.

ㆍ Once a Vehicle is equipped, it cannot be removed and can only be swapped to another Vehicle.

ㆍ The equipped Vehicle can be summoned and mounted using a [Mount/Dismount] Key.

ㄴ All Vehicles can be Enhanced, and their basic performance improves with each enhancement level.

ㆍ Enhancing a Vehicle earns Mastery Rank EXP.

ㆍ Materials and currency required for each enhancement level:

Enhancement Level Material 1 Material 2 Material 3 Material 4 Required Gold Material Name Qty Material Name Qty Material Name Qty Material Name Qty 1 Specially Treated Alloy - Insulating Nut - Alloy Bearing - High Conductivity Wire - - 2 Specially Treated Alloy 60 Insulating Nut 30 Alloy Bearing 10 High Conductivity Wire 10 50,000 3 Specially Treated Alloy 90 Insulating Nut 45 Alloy Bearing 15 High Conductivity Wire 15 60,000 4 Specially Treated Alloy 120 Insulating Nut 60 Alloy Bearing 20 High Conductivity Wire 20 70,000 5 Specially Treated Alloy 150 Insulating Nut 75 Alloy Bearing 25 High Conductivity Wire 25 80,000 6 Specially Treated Alloy 210 Insulating Nut 105 Alloy Bearing 35 High Conductivity Wire 35 100,000 7 Specially Treated Alloy 330 Insulating Nut 165 Alloy Bearing 55 High Conductivity Wire 55 200,000 8 Specially Treated Alloy 480 Insulating Nut 240 Alloy Bearing 80 High Conductivity Wire 80 400,000 9 Specially Treated Alloy 660 Insulating Nut 330 Alloy Bearing 110 High Conductivity Wire 110 800,000 10 Specially Treated Alloy 900 Insulating Nut 450 Alloy Bearing 150 High Conductivity Wire 150 1,500,000

ㄴ Additional options are granted at Enhancement Level 2/4/6/8/10, and the granted options can be changed through Modification.

ㆍ Materials and currency required per Modification:

Specially Treated Alloy Insulating Nut Alloy Bearing High Conductivity Wire Gold Cost 90 45 15 15 30,000

New Equipment

(1) New Ultimate Weapons

- Exterminator (Launcher)

ㄴ Acquirable from Battle Pass.

ㄴ Unique Ability: Exterminate!

ㆍ When aiming, automatically designates enemies on the screen as targets.

ㆍ Fires Explosive Rounds at the targeted enemies.

ㆍ Explosive Rounds deal Additional Damage to the Carapace Hull and the Armored Carapace of special units such as Razor Claws and Steel Pincers, and are even more effective against Cluster Sacs, Cluster Tunnels, and Assault Ships.

- ERASER (Scout Rifle)

ㄴ Unique Ability: Erase

ㆍ Hitting an enemy grants Analysis.

ㆍ When Analysis reaches max stacks, it changes to Degrade.

ㆍ While Degrade is in effect, firing the weapon creates Degrading Enzymes at the hit location.

ㆍ Enemies hit by Degrading Enzymes are inflicted with Corrosion, which reduces their Toxic Weapon Resistance and Adaptive Defense.

(2) New External Components

- Added new External Components.

ㄴ New External Components can be obtained by defeating the Wall Crasher.

Category Set Effect Ballistic Tracker 2-piece Set Weak Point Damage 5%[+] 4-piece Set Weak Point Attack with a firearm grants 1 stack of Trajectory Analysis. (up to 2 stacks, 10s duration) When attacking a Weak Point with a firearm at 2 stacks of Trajectory Analysis, deals Ricochet Damage around the hit enemy. (up to 5 enemies) Ricochet Damage deals damage equal to 8.5% of Firearm DMG, increasing in damage by 2.75% per ricochet. Dimension Destroyer 2-piece Set No Effect 4-piece Set Grants 1 stack of Breach Formation per second, plus an additional stack per skill use. (up to 10 stacks) Using a skill at 10 stacks of Breach Formation grants Crash to self. Crash causes the Wall Crasher's Pandemonium Flotation to crash down on a random target location. (5s duration) Deals 69.6%[+] of Skill Power as Additional Damage. Circulation 2-piece Set Max MP 28[+] 4-piece Set When using a healing skill on an ally, grants Tolerance to self. (10s duration) Tolerance increases in effect proportionally to the number of allies in the mission. Outgoing Shield Recovery Modifier 3.8%[+], plus 3.8%[+] per ally MP Heal Modifier 7.8%[+], plus 7.8%[+] per ally Skill Cost -2.7%[+], plus -2.7%[+] per ally

Descendant Rebalance/Improvements

- The skill performance displayed is based on level 4 skills.

(1) Jayber

- Jayber's turret installation method has been changed.

ㄴ Partially changed the functionality of Assault Turret and Medical Turret so that using either skill immediately summons a turret at the designated location.

- Jayber can now summon up to 3 turrets. This is the total of Assault Turrets and Medical Turrets, and no more turrets can be summoned beyond this number.

- Jayber's Assault Turret and Medical Turret skills are now stackable and can be stacked up to 3 times.

- Jayber's turrets now explode when removed and deal damage to enemies.

ㄴ Damage: 528%

ㄴ Damage Range: 3m

- Jayber's Medical Turrets can now recover Assault Turrets within range and reduce the damage they receive.

ㄴ Assault Turret Recovery: 4.1%

ㄴ Assault Turret Incoming DMG Reduction: 30%

- Adjusted the speed at which Jayber can switch to another action while using the Reactivate skill.

- The Overhaul effect granted by Jayber's Reactivate and the Modification Module skill "Immediate Purge Code" now increases movement speed.

ㄴ Movement Speed increase: 0% → 25%

- Increased the damage of Jayber's Assault Turret and the AoE damage of Turret Zone.

ㄴ Assault Turret

ㆍ Damage: 100% → 264%

ㄴ Turret Zone

ㆍ Continuous Damage: 104.9% → 209.8%

- Along with the improvements to Jayber's skills, the Attacking Compulsion and Medical Compulsion skill modules have been disabled.

ㄴ As the above skill modules no longer function while equipped, please remove them manually.

ㆍ Dismantling the above skill modules will return 100% of the Gold and Kuiper Shards spent.

ㆍ Although only Kuiper Shards are displayed under "Currency Provided upon Dismantlement" on the Dismantle screen, you will also receive Gold when dismantling these modules.

ㆍ The Attacking Compulsion and Medical Compulsion skill modules can no longer be obtained in the game.

ㄴ Along with these changes to Jayber's mechanics, we will continue to introduce new skill modules in the future.

(2) Viessa

- Adjusted the performance of some skills.

Skill Adjustment Details Ice Sphere Damage: 259.3% → 291.2% Explosion Damage: 259.3% → 291.2% Frost Shards Damage: 803.6% → 944.3% Explosion Damage: 803.6% → 944.3% Cold Snap Damage: 3247% → 3886.4% Blizzard Cooldown: 60s → 50s MP Cost: 38 → 32 Continuous Damage: 1435.2% → 1702.2% Explosion Damage: 2717.9% → 3241.5%

- Adjusted the skill performance of the Cold Cohesion module.

ㄴ Cold Cohesion

ㆍ Damage: 222.2% → 246.64%

ㆍ Explosion Damage: 222.2% → 246.64%

- Adjusted the performance of the Glacial Cloud module's Glacial Cloud skill.

ㄴ Glacial Cloud

ㆍ Cooldown: 50s → 42s

ㆍ MP Cost: 38 → 32

ㆍ Continuous Damage: 1435.2% → 1702.2%

ㆍ Explosion Damage: 2717.9% → 3241.5%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Hypothermia module.

Skill Adjustment Details Hypothermia Damage: 250.4% → 280.5% Explosion Damage: 250.4% → 280.5% Ice Needle Damage - Stage 1: 158.5% → 170.2% - Stage 2: 179.5% → 195.4% - Stage 3: 199.5% → 219.4% - Stage 4: 218.5% → 242.2% Frost Shards Damage: 888.2% → 1045.8% Explosion Damage: 888.2% → 1045.8% Cold Snap Damage: 2719.6% → 3243.5% Blizzard Cooldown: 60s → 50s MP Cost: 38 → 32 Continuous Damage: 1422.2% → 1686.6% Explosion Damage: 2690.0% → 3208.0%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Absolute-Zero module.

Skill Adjustment Details Ice Sphere Damage: 478% → 553.6% Explosion Damage: 478% → 553.6% Frost Shards Damage: 997.16% → 1176.5% Explosion Damage: 997.1% → 1176.5% Cold Snap Damage: 3194.8% → 3813.7% Blizzard Cooldown: 60s → 50s MP Cost: 38 → 32 Continuous Damage: 1516.7% → 1800% Explosion Damage: 2875% → 3430%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Cold Snap Watch module.

ㄴ Cold Snap Watch

ㆍ Continuous Damage: 680.2% → 796.2%

(3) Esiemo

- Adjusted the performance of some skills.

Skill Adjustment Details Time Bomb Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250% Explosion Damage: 945.7% → 1368.6% Guided Landmine Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250% Arche Explosion Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Cluster Bomb module.

ㄴ Cluster Bomb

ㆍ DMG Increase per Bomb: 44% → 70%

ㆍ Explosion Damage: 260.4 → 420.8

ㆍ Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

ㆍ Continuous Damage: 42.5% → 85%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Creative Explosion module.

ㄴ Creative Explosion

ㆍ Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Explosive Propaganda module.

ㄴ Explosive Propaganda

ㆍ Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Explosive Evade module.

ㄴ Explosive Evade

ㆍ Max Expandable Range: 200% → 250%

(4) Sharen

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Area Suppression module.

ㄴ Area Suppression

ㆍ Damage: 252% → 373.6%

ㆍ Damage Range: 0.9m → 1.1m

(5) Valby

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Water Play module.

ㄴ Water Play

ㆍ Damage Interval: 1s → 0.5s

ㆍ Cooldown: 8s → 12s

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Hydro Pressure Bomb module.

ㄴ Hydro Pressure Bomb

ㆍ Damage: 1531% → 2962%

ㆍ DMG Increase per entity: 15% → 25%

ㆍ MP Cost: 42 → 30

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Tidal Wave module.

ㄴ Tidal Wave module

ㆍ DMG When Passing: 1160% → 1690%

ㆍ Explosion Damage: 656% → 934%

(6) Keelan

- Adjusted the skill performance of Void Corrosion.

ㄴ Acidic Infusion Level gained: 50 → 100

ㄴ Damage: 491.4 % → 687.1%

ㄴ Additional Damage: 245.8 → 391.6%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Mobile Strike module.

ㄴ Mobile Strike

ㆍ Pierce Damage: 320% → 759.4%

ㆍ Explosion Damage: 1095.8% → 1609.1%

- Adjusted some skill performances of the Focus on Prey module.

Skill Adjustment Details Void Corrosion Acidic Infusion Level gained: 50 → 100 Damage: 864.6 % → 1055.8% Septic Gust Damage: 1600.5% → 1900.6% Blood Rot Damage: 1268.7% → 2203.7% Tremor DMG per Acidic Decay Stack: 2076.6% → 3064.9%

Inversion Reinforcement

- Some of the more useful Inversion effects have been retained, while the effects of some others have been changed.

- The activation conditions and effects have been adjusted to suit different categories (Hunt, Attribute, Recovery, Survival and Season), allowing players to select effects that are appropriate for the situation.

Category No. Previous (Season 2 Episode 2) Changes and Adjustments (Season 3 Episode 1) Hunt 1 Neural Focus Augmentation When defeating an enemy, grants Neural Focus Augmentation Neural Focus Augmentation: Max MP +0.8%[x] for 30s (up to 5 stacks) Arche Efficiency Boost When defeating an enemy, grants Focus Boost Focus Boost: Skill Cost -0.8%[+] for 30s (up to 5 stacks) Recovery 5 Hyperdimensional Vision When landing a Firearm Critical Hit, has a 27% chance to grant Hyperdimensional Vision Hyperdimensional Vision removes debuffs for 3s and grants Debuff Immunity for the duration (Cooldown 60s) Self Recovery When HP is 30% or lower, grants Self Recovery Self Recovery lasts for 4s and recovers HP by of 3.7% of Max HP per second (Cooldown 30s) Survival 1 Void Resistance When HP is 50% or lower in Intercept Battles, grants Void Resistance Void Resistance: Incoming Damage Modifier -16.5%[+] for 15s (Cooldown 35s) Emergency Antibody Generation When hit by an enemy, grants Emergency Antibody Generation Emergency Antibody Generation: All Attribute Resistance +307.6[+] for 10s (up to 5 stacks) 2 Antibody Explosion Upon successfully hitting an enemy, inflict the Antibody Explosion effect. Antibody Explosion: All Attribute Resistance +2050[+] for 30s (Cooldown 20s) Deploy Hardened Shell When hit by an enemy, grants Deploy Hardened Shell Deploy Hardened Shell: Incoming Damage Modifier -2.3%[+] for 10s (up to 5 stacks) 3 Shield Particle Augmentation When defeating an enemy, grants Shield Particle Augmentation Shield Particle Augmentation: Max Shield +8.1%[x] for 30s (up to 5 stacks) Pain Suppression When HP is 50% or lower, grants Pain Suppression Pain Suppression: Max HP +58.3%[x] for 15s (Cooldown 30s) 4 Biodensity Augmentation When defeating an enemy, grants Biodensity Augmentation Biodensity Augmentation: Max HP +11.7%[x] for 30s (up to 5 stacks) Shield Particle Reconfiguration When hit by an enemy, grants Shield Particle Reconfiguration Shield Particle Reconfiguration: DEF +42.8%[x], Max Shield +0.5%[x] per 500 DEF for 10s When triggered, guarantees a Max Shield increase between 12%[x] and 40.5%[x] (Cooldown 35s) 5 Crisis Response System When obtaining HP and MP Recovery Orbs, grants Crisis Response System Crisis Response System: DEF +8.6%[x] (up to 5 stacks) Decontamination Protocol On receiving a debuff, has a 27% chance to grant Decontamination Protocol Decontamination Protocol: Removes debuffs for 3s and grants Debuff Immunity for the duration (Cooldown 300s) Season 1 Adrenaline Rush When defeating an enemy, grants Adrenaline Rush Adrenaline Rush: All Movement Speeds +16%[x] for 10s (Cooldown 20s) Firearm Control Mechanism On firearm hit, grants one of the following 3 effects for 15s Precision Control = 60% chance for Multi-Hit Damage +9.1%[x] High-Precision Control = 30% chance for Multi-Hit Damage +16%[x] Hyper-Precision Control = 10% chance for Multi-Hit Damage +20.6%[x], Multi-Hit Chance +9.4%[+] (Cooldown 30s) 2 Evolutionary Cutting Mechanism When using Malevolent, grants Evolutionary Cutting Mechanism Evolutionary Cutting Mechanism: Number of Bladed Cogs created on hit +2 When changing weapons, removes Evolutionary Cutting Mechanism Pinpoint Aim Algorithm When using the Exterminator, grants Pinpoint Aim Algorithm Pinpoint Aim Algorithm: Exterminator's Max Target Detection +2 When changing weapons, removes Pinpoint Aim Algorithm 3 Risk Mitigation Protocol During Void Erosion Purge, grants Risk Mitigation Protocol Risk Mitigation Protocol: Incoming Damage Modifier -5%[+] Analytic Sensor Augmentation When the ERASER's Unique Ability triggers to apply Analyze or Degrade, grants Analytic Sensor Augmentation Analytic Sensor Augmentation: Firearm ATK +10.7%[x], Reload Time Modifier +16.3%[+] for 10s When changing weapons, removes Analytic Sensor Augmentation (Cooldown 20s) 4 Aerial Maneuvering Raider When airborne for at least 2s, grants Aerial Maneuvering Raider Aerial Maneuvering Raider: Multi-Hit Chance +18%[+] When not airborne, Aerial Maneuvering Raider is removed Deploy Resonance Device On skill or firearm hit on an enemy, grants Deploy Resonance Device Deploy Resonance Device: Skill Duration +4.9%[+] for 10s (Cooldown 20s) On skill or firearm hit on an enemy "marked" by a skill while using Descendant Nell, grants External Resonance External Resonance: Weak Point Damage +10.6%[x] for 10s (Cooldown 15s)

- Changed Inversion Reinforcement loadouts from account-based to Descendant-based.

ㄴ Inversion Reinforcement loadouts can be set for each Descendant.

ㄴ Additional Inversion Reinforcement loadout slots can be purchased for each Descendant.

ㆍ Up to 2 Inversion Reinforcement loadout slots can be purchased for each Descendant.

ㆍ Purchased Inversion Reinforcement loadout slots are not reset when a season ends.

ㄴ Inversion Reinforcement loadouts can be copied and pasted into another Descendant's Inversion Reinforcement loadouts.

ㄴ The names of changed Inversion Reinforcement loadout slots are not reset when a season ends.

Battle Pass <Season 3: Breakthrough>

- The new Battle Pass Season 3: Breakthrough will begin.

ㄴ Event Duration: After the 08.07.2025 maintenance - 11.04.2025 22:59 (PST)

- Battle Pass-exclusive skins and weapons have been added.

ㄴ Added Men's and Women's skins that match this season's concept.

ㄴ The Command Center Communications Terminal Head Skin and the Operations Executive Officer Uniform Body Skin, which recreate the attire worn by the new Descendant Nell during her time as an Executive Officer at HQ, are available at the Battle Supply Shop.

ㄴ You can obtain the Battle Pass-exclusive weapon ‘Exterminator (launcher)’.

- Rewards have been improved.

ㄴ Added Battle Pass Growth Support Boxes and Boost Support Boxes to Battle Pass rewards.

ㆍ Hovering over the track containing the boxes displays their contents.

ㆍ When you claim the rewards, you can obtain various consumables that will aid your growth at once.

- The Battle Pass system has been revamped.

ㄴ A Cumulative Daily Challenge Bonus has been added, allowing you to earn additional Battle Pass EXP as a reward based on the number of Daily Challenges completed each day.

ㄴ A Cumulative Weekly Challenge Bonus has been added, allowing you to earn additional Battle Pass EXP as a reward based on the number of Weekly Challenges completed during the season.

ㄴ Daily Challenges are randomly provided based on your Mastery Rank, and you can re-draw Daily Challenges a set number of times per day.

- The visual representation of Battle Pass has been improved.

ㄴ When you open the Battle Pass track, the most attractive rewards are displayed by default.

ㄴ When checking a Customize item, it is first applied to the appearance of your current Descendant so you can preview it.

ㆍ Items that cannot be worn by your current Descendant can be viewed using another Descendant you own or your default Descendant.

ㄴ For Paints, Dyes, and Bike Paints, a preview of how they will actually appear on your current Descendant and bike is provided.

- The usability and accessibility of the Battle Pass have been improved.

ㄴ Battle Pass Challenges are now permanently displayed in the game menu list.

ㆍ The existing Register function has been revamped to display the Challenge as top priority.

ㆍ The selected Challenge will be displayed at the top of the list, making it more visible than other Challenges.

ㄴ Added a feature that allows you to immediately open the Battle Pass page.

ㆍ When there are rewards available in the Battle Pass, a notification message will be displayed for a certain period of time when you return to Albion.

ㆍ While this message is displayed, pressing the designated button will immediately take you to the Battle Pass.

Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge

- The new Colossus ‘Storm Hanger’ appears in Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge.

- To intercept the Storm Hanger, you must reach Mastery Rank 18 and complete the quest "The Most Powerful Colossus."

ㄴ The Storm Hanger is an Electric-attributed Colossus.

ㄴ When the Storm Hanger enters the Void Reflux mode, its skills generate Unstable Cores and Abyssal Electrodes on the map.

ㄴ Unstable Cores and Abyssal Electrodes can be used to the advantage of the Descendants.

ㄴ Some Parts can only be destroyed in the Void Reflux mode.

ㄴ During the Void Reflux mode, the Storm Hanger uses powerful AoE skills and laser skills.

ㄴ The Challenge Storm Hanger becomes even stronger than in the Abyss when it enters the Void Reflux mode.

ㄴ The Challenge Storm Hanger additionally generates Cumulative Inhibitors during the Void Reflux mode.

ㄴ Maximizing the use of Cumulative Inhibitors is the key to defeating the Challenge Storm Hanger.

ㄴ An active use of Toxic attacks is recommended, which the Storm Hanger is vulnerable to.

- Changed the Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge leaderboard to Storm Hanger.

- The Void Intercept Battle: Abyss, Challenge leaderboard will be active during the following period.

ㄴ Period: After the 08.07.2025 maintenance - 10.01.2025 00:19:59 (PDT)

- The Void Intercept Battle: Challenge leaderboard's ranking reward conditions, targets, and rewards are the same as for the previous leaderboard, and the period of use for medals will be announced at the time they are awarded.

- The purchase limit for items that can be purchased with Quality Certified ETA Vouchers at the ETA-0 Shop will increase from 30 to 100.

ㄴ Target items: Nano Compound, Quantum Crystal, Ion Accelerator, Precision Ion Accelerator, Quantum Incubator, Void Abyss Metal Fragment, Kuiper Shard, Gold

Quest Path Display

- Added a feature that displays the path to quest objective NPCs in Albion.

- You can manually set quests to display the paths using the Enable Path Display button in the Quest UI or the Starter Pass UI.

ㄴ When the path display is enabled, the path will be automatically displayed once the first time.

- This feature is only available in Albion, and can be used with the same shortcut key as Ecive.

Leaderboard Ranking Reward

- Ranking reward is given for placing on Void Erosion Purge and Void Intercept Battle: Challenge Difficulty leaderboards.

- Ranking reward will be distributed via mail based on your rank at the end of the leaderboard period.

- Mail will be sent sequentially, so players may receive their reward at varying times.

Leaderboard Ranking Reward Void Intercept Battle: Challenge - Conditions: All platforms, Solo and 2-4 Player Squads - Recipients: Top 100 - Reward: Intercept Battle Prime Challenger Medal (limited-time) ㄴ Period of use: Until 09.30.2025 22:19:59 (PDT) - You can receive the reward for the highest of your Descendant or Squad Rankings. Void Erosion Purge: Challenge - Conditions: All platforms, Solo - Recipients: Top 100 - Reward: Ingris Prime Challenger Medal (limited-time) ㄴ Period of use: Until 11.05.2025 22:19:59 (PDT) - You can receive the reward for the highest of your Descendant Rankings.

Mastery Rank

- The highest Mastery Rank will be increased to 40.

- The Firearm and Descendant Module Capacity based on Mastery Rank will be increased.

Mastery Rank Previous Capacity (same for Firearms/Descendants) Changed Capacity (same for Firearms/Descendants) 1 25 25 2 28 29 3 31 33 4 34 36 5 36 39 6 38 42 7 40 44 8 42 46 9 43 48 10 44 50 All ranks above 10 changed to 50

Changes in the Special Operation Hard Difficulty Map

- Changed the maps for Special Operations on Hard difficulty.

ㄴ Resource Defense: Kingston → The Fortress

ㄴ Mine Blockade: The Sterile Land → White-night Gulch

Customization - Name Cards

- Equipped name cards are now displayed publicly for other players to see.

ㄴ The following are displayed publicly:

ㆍ View Detailed User Info

ㆍ Leaderboards

ㆍ Social List

ㆍ Squad list

- Added new products.

Category Sub Category Items Special Bundles Limited Bundles NieR:Automata Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Premium Nell Growth Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Nell Growth Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Nell's Tactical Field Officer Uniform Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Vortex Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Orca Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles [Women] H1 Racing Suit Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles [Men] H1 Racing Suit Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles Boost Event Bundle Special Bundles Limited Bundles New Vehicle Paint Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Ajax's Undisclosed Project Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Jayber's Deploy Neural Network Bundle Special Bundles Rotational Bundle [Rotational] Blair's Dominator of the Dark Streets Bundle Descendants Normal Descendants Nell Themed Skins Limited Skins 2B of Conviction Set Themed Skins Limited Skins 2B of Conviction Set (Self-Destruct) Themed Skins Limited Skins A2 of Vengeance Set Themed Skins Limited Skins A2 of Vengeance Set (Damaged) Themed Skins Regular Skins [Women] H1 Racing Suit Set Themed Skins Regular Skins [Men] H1 Racing Suit Set Premium Skins Descendant Skins Nell's Tactical Field Officer Uniform Premium Skins Descendant Skins Ines's H.O.U.N.D. Training Suit Premium Skins Descendant Skins Enzo's Black Raven Premium Skins Head Skins Mellow Ash Premium Skins Head Skins Operations Executive Officer Premium Skins Head Skins Bold Change Premium Skins Makeup Strawberry Fizz Premium Skins Makeup Shower of Affection Premium Skins Makeup Black Hush Cosmetic Items Back Attachments Type-4O Sword Cosmetic Items Back Attachments Virtuous Contract Cosmetic Items Back Attachments Pathfinder Gear Cosmetic Items Emotes Glory to Mankind Cosmetic Items Emotes H1 Simulation Vehicle Vehicle Vortex Vehicle Vehicle Orca Vehicle Vehicle Skin Strider Vehicle Vehicle Skin Scops Owl Support Items Growth Items Dimension Analyzer Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Chrome Blue Customize Vehicle Paint Intelligent Gold Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Vivid Marigold Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Bergundy Customize Vehicle Paint Chrome White Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Elastic Blue Customize Vehicle Paint Elastic Deep Purple Customize Vehicle Paint Elastic Dark Red Customize Vehicle Paint Real Matte Deep Navy Customize Vehicle Paint Enamel Deep Green Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Fog Blue Customize Vehicle Paint Enamel Deep Black Customize Vehicle Paint Real Matte Black Customize Vehicle Paint Shiny Metal Red Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Coat Red Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Pink Customize Vehicle Paint Shiny Metal Gold Customize Vehicle Paint Bright Matte Gold Customize Vehicle Paint Leather Matte Orange Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Green Customize Vehicle Paint Plastic Cobalt Blue Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Indigo Blue Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Violet Customize Vehicle Paint Clear Blue Black Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Light Black Customize Vehicle Paint Plastic Matte Black Customize Vehicle Paint Shiny Metal Silver Customize Vehicle Paint Matte Pale Gold Customize Vehicle Paint Clear White Customize Vehicle Paint Bright Metal Gray

Events

- Added new NPC ‘BB-On’ in Albion.

ㄴ The Events menu previously available on the portal terminal has been moved to BB-On.

- Three new Challenge Events have been added: "Breakthrough with Nell," "Into the Axion Plains," and "The First Descendant X NieR:Automata." [Go to Event Announcement]

ㄴ You can play the new Descendant Nell and the new content Axion Plains through these new Challenge Events and earn various rewards.

ㄴ Period: After the 08.07.2025 (Thu) maintenance - 09.03.2025 (Wed) 23:59 PDT

- A new attendance event "Axion Plains Breakthrough" has been added.

ㄴ This 28-day event allows you to use ‘Attendance Memento’, which can be exchanged for past attendance rewards.

ㄴ There are various rewards available, including growth items such as the Axion Plains Research Blueprint Selection Box, and Customization items such as Serena's Twisted Worship Skin Set.

ㄴ Period: After the 08.07.2025 (Thu) maintenance - 10.15.2025 (Wed) 23:59 PDT

- The "Boost UP Event" has been added for new and returning users.

- The new event consists of "Boost" and "Boost Path."

ㄴ Boost Period: After the 08.07.2025 (Thu) maintenance - 08.27.2025 (Wed) 23:59 PDT

ㄴ Boost Path Period: After the 08.07.2025 (Thu) maintenance - 09.17.2025 (Wed) 23:59 PDT

- Boost can only be activated in Albion, and you can access it via the dedicated button on the Inventory screen.

- Activating Boost completes all main quests on Normal Difficulty and unlocks Hard Difficulty. You will also receive various rewards shown below.

ㄴ A Level 40 Descendant Bunny with 2 assigned Module Socket Types and increased Max Capacity.

ㆍ Cannot be received if you already have Bunny.

ㆍ If your Bunny is below Level 40, has not had its Max Capacity increased, or has less than 2 assigned socket types, it will automatically be upgraded to the Bunny issued as a reward.

ㄴ The Ultimate Weapon Thunder Cage with 2 assigned Module Socket Types and increased Max Capacity.

ㄴ The Ultimate Weapon Secret Garden and the Rare Weapon Vestigial Organ.

ㄴ Various modules compatible with Bunny, Thunder Cage, and Secret Garden.

ㄴ An Ultimate Tier Reactor and 4 External Components.

ㄴ Energy Activators, Crystallization Catalysts, Descendant Slots, Gold, and Kuiper Shards.

ㄴ Items that maximize Descendant Level and Weapon Proficiency when used.

- When activating Boost, you can choose between "Activate Boost" and "Claim Components Only," and the following differences apply depending on your choice.

ㄴ Activate Boost

ㆍ Recommended for new players.

ㆍ Your Descendant will automatically be replaced with Bunny, and modules will be automatically equipped.

ㆍ The weapons, Reactor, and External Components you receive will also be automatically equipped.

ㆍ The Junk Filter settings will automatically be changed.

ㆍ If the changed settings differ from your preferred settings, please make sure to change the settings back before use.

Filter Type Setting Weapons Weapon Tier: Ultimate or higher Weapon Level: 100 Weapon with Enhanced Unique Ability: Exclude from Junk Reactors Reactor Tier: Ultimate or higher Reactor Level: 100 Enhanced Reactor: Exclude from Junk Option Filter Function: Yes Number of Option Matches: Exclude if 2 or more are included Option Tier: Rare or higher External Components External Component Tier: Ultimate or higher External Component Level: 100 External Components with Set Effects: Include as Junk External Components with Core: Exclude from Junk Option Filter Function: Yes Number of Option Matches: Exclude if 2 or more are included Option Tier: Rare or higher

ㄴ Claim Components Only

ㆍ Recommended for existing players.

ㆍ All rewards are the same, but the Descendant and equipment will not automatically be changed.

ㆍ Equipped modules will not be changed, and the Junk Filter settings will also remain the same.

- Boost Path

ㄴ Activating Boost unlocks the Boost Path.

ㄴ There are 11 categories in Boost Path, consisting of about 150 quests designed to help your introduction and growth in TFD.

ㄴ The Boost Path screen displays quest tips for each item. You can also access a quick and easy guide to the quest location using the "Go" button.

ㄴ Play Boost Paths to experience diverse Growth content and even get powerful rewards as shown below.

ㆍ You can acquire Ultimate Bunny and enhance it by assigning a Module Socket type.

ㆍ You can enhance Unique Abilities of Ultimate Weapon - Thunder Cage and assign extra Module Socket Types. You can also acquire Ultimate Weapon - Smithereens

ㆍ You can research the Fellow "Hagios Sheepdog" and the Descendants Sharen, Freyna, and Hailey. You can also acquire various rewards that help you develop your Descendants more efficiently.

ㄴ If you have previously completed a non-repeatable quest, it will be instantly marked as complete.

ㄴ If the status does not appear as completed even though the Descendant is equipped or replaced, please Unequip or Replace and the issue will be corrected.

■ Patch 1.3.0

Content Improvements

(1) Content

- Some of the in-quest interactive targets are changed to terminal or recording device.

- Champion Monster Improvements

ㄴ Champion monsters in Special Operations no longer use Skill Interruption or MP Leech.

ㄴ Champion monsters no longer appear in Field Mission battles carried out with a Commander.

ㄴ Improved effect combinations of Champion Monsters appearing in Field Missions and Infiltration Operations.

- Reset the expected play time in Mission Info UI.

- Added 8 new types of Social Tags in Party tap.

Category Social Tag Names Play Mutant Cell Farming Trigger Module Farming Dimensional Breach Info Battle Axion Plains: Wall Crasher Axion Plains: Operational Area Descendant & Fellow Research Nell Weapon Research ERASER Exterminator

- Invasion > Order of Truth's hidden mechanics have been changed as follows:

ㄴ The number of storage vessels has been reduced from four to one; All symbols are displayed on one vessel.

ㄴ The drone that marks the symbol do not move.

ㄴ Reduced the forced drone overload cooldown from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.

ㄴ Door will open automatically when the drone with the matching symbol is overloaded.

ㄴ Pickup Weapon (Inversion Energy Emitter) is now available in Commander battles only, not in common battles.

ㄴ Reduced the Pickup Weapon (Inversion Energy Emitter) hit for cancelling Commander's Immunity to one hit.

ㄴ Increased the Magazine Capacity of Pickup Weapon (Inversion Energy Emitter) to 99 loads.

ㄴ Shortened some routes in White-night Gulch Mystery's End and Heart of the Fortress Invasion.

ㄴ Added a guide video to the beginning of a Mission to help players' understanding of how to progress in Invasion plays. Each Guide video will be played once per account.

- Clearing of No Resurrection Zone in Invasions

ㄴ Resurrection limit in Commander Battle areas in all Invasions has been cleared. Players can now resurrect at where they die during Commander Battles.

- Invasion Commander Battle Improvement

ㄴ Removed the wipe attack that was previously triggered for failing Challenges for a certain number of time in Commander battle area.

ㄴ Commander Battle phases in all Invasions have been reduced to a single phase.

- Lowered HP, ATK, and DEF of all Enemies spawned in Infiltration Operations (Hard) 100% and 250%.

- Added Route Guide reset timing in synchronization with the Sigma Sector's Mission route.

ㄴ Broken Boundary High-risk - Landing Zone Cassian

ㄴ Isolated Desert Normal - Landing Zone Indigo, Landing Zone Juno

ㄴ Isolated Desert High-risk - Landing Zone Gideon

- Vulgus Storm Breaker in Sigma Sector - Normal Mission is now easier to destroy.

- Adjusted the amount of Ironheart Particle acquired by completing the Sigma Sector (Normal/High-risk) to 250.

- Changed the play route and Mission details of White-night Gulch Default Mission.

ㄴ The Mountaintops - Order's Patrol Beat

ㄴ The Observatory - Eye of Truth

- Completing the Prologue now grants the player "(14 days) Gold Gain +100%”.

- You can now acquire all Records, regardless of acquisition status, by clearing a dungeon using "Move to the Void Vessel to collect records" during the Records acquisition stage of the Void Vessel Main Quests.

ㄴ Deciphering the Vulgus Algorithm

ㄴ Forgotten Records

ㄴ Void Vessel's Ancestor Data

- Removed crowd control immunity that was applied to the Eroded Vulgus Reactor in Void Erosion Purge: Normal.

- Increased the amount of maximum Descendant Slots expansion from 40 to 50.

- Added "Voltia" blueprint to the items list available at ETA-0.

- Added 4 types of “Voltia” blueprints to the Deslin > Limited Weapon Trade Shop.

- Added Support Coin for Limited Weapon Trade Shop in Void Vessel Mission Completion Rewards.

ㄴ Normal Difficulty: 3 Coins

ㄴ Hard Difficulty: 7 Coins

- Increased Mission Completion EXP for some "Infiltration Operations - 400%" on Hard Difficulty, as shown below:

Missions Mission Completion EXP Increase Slumber Valley 220,000 > 365,000 The Forgottense 200,000 > 276,000 Unknown Laboratory 197,000 > 314,000 The Shelter 143,000 > 202,000 Seed Vault 243,000 > 305,000 Caligo Ossuary 221,000 > 227,000 Mystery's End 238,000 > 395,000 Quarantine Zone 187,000 > 224,000 Heart of the Fortress 245,000 > 369,000

– Increased Mission Completion EXP for "Infiltration Operation - 100%" and "Infiltration Operation - 250%" missions on Hard difficulty, as shown below:

Missions Mission Completion EXP Increase Magister Lab 104,000 > 188,000 Slumber Valley 186,000 > 324,000 The Forgottense 154,000 > 308,000 Unknown Laboratory 98,000 > 272,000 Sepulcher 118,000 > 206,000 The Shelter 161,000 > 251,000 Seed Vault 180,000 > 319,000 The Chapel 179,000 > 336,000 The Asylum 110,000 > 232,000 Caligo Ossuary 161,000 > 319,000 Mystery's End 205,000 > 286,000 Bio-Lab 192,000 > 298,000 The Haven 135,000 > 214,000 Old Mystery 160,000 > 342,000 Quarantine Zone 138,000 > 222,000 Heart of the Fortress 350,000 > 510,000

- Doubled the Module Loot acquisition rate from monster kills in "Infiltration Operation - 100%" and "Infiltration Operation - 250%" missions on Hard difficulty.

- Quadrupled the number of Kuiper Shards dropped from monster kills in "Infiltration Operation - 100%" and "Infiltration Operation - 250%" missions on Hard difficulty.

- Added Kuiper Shards to the Loot for Monster Kills in Normal Difficulty Special Operations.

- Added the acquisition source of some Descendants and Firearms.

Contents Additional Rewards Sigma Sector - Broken Boundary Completion Reward Hailey Enhanced Cell DNA Hailey Data Chip Sigma Sector - Isolated Desert Completion Reward Hailey Stabilizer Component Hailey Spiral Catalyst Link Void Vessel Vault Commander Kill Rewards Peace Maker Polymer Syncytium Blueprint Peace Maker Synthetic Fiber Blueprint Peace Maker Nano Tube Blueprint Peace Maker Blueprint Frost Watcher Polymer Syncytium Blueprint Frost Watcher Synthetic Fiber Blueprint Frost Watcher Nano Tube Blueprint Frost Watcher Blueprint The Kingston (Hard) Vulgus Field Generator Bunny Enhanced Cells The Kingston (Hard) Field Communications Center Bunny Stabilizer The Kingston (Hard) Vulgus Data Transmitter Bunny Spiral Catalyst The Kingston (Hard) The Last Emergency Communicator Bunny Code The Vespers (Hard) Ancient Giant Tree Freyna Enhanced Cells The Vespers (Hard) Frontline Base Freyna Stabilizer The Vespers (Hard) Ruins Underground Entrance Freyna Spiral Catalyst The Sterile Land (Hard) Weapons Engineering Facility Freyna Code Echo Swamp (Hard) Abandoned Refinery Unit Sharen Enhanced Cells Echo Swamp (Hard) Arche Motion Sensor Sharen Stabilizer Agna Desert (Hard) Hydrate Base Sharen Spiral Catalyst Agna Desert (Hard) Ossuary Sharen Code White-night Gulch (Hard) Cave Rally Point Blair Enhanced Cells White-night Gulch (Hard) Upper Hatchery Blair Stabilizer The Hagios (Hard) Ransacked Village Blair Spiral Catalyst The Hagios (Hard) Ancient Quantum Facility Blair Code The Vespers (Hard) Captured Base Gley Enhanced Cells Vespers (Hard) Lakeside Gley Stabilizer Echo Swamp (Hard) Hazy Swamp Gley Spiral Catalyst Echo Swamp (Hard) Verdant Greenery Gley Code Agna Desert (Hard) Kuiper Depot Enzo Enhanced Cells Agna Desert (Hard) Heavy Equipment Entry Path Enzo Stabilizer White-night Gulch (Hard) Forgotten Comms Device Enzo Spiral Catalyst White-night Gulch (Hard) Fortress Outskirts Enzo Code The Sterile Land (Hard) External Reactor Thunder Cage Polymer Syncytium The Sterile Land (Hard) Kuiper Mine Thunder Cage Synthetic Fiber The Sterile Land (Hard) High-powered Jammer Thunder Cage Nano Tube The Sterile Land (Hard) Logistics Facility Thunder Cage Blueprint Echo Swamp (Hard) Kuiper Transport Route Last Dagger Polymer Syncytium Echo Swamp (Hard) Abandoned Zone Last Dagger Synthetic Fiber Echo Swamp (Hard) Tree of Truth Last Dagger Nano Tube Echo Swamp (Hard) Emergency Landing Strip Last Dagger Blueprint White-night Gulch (Hard) Border Line of Truth Fallen Hope Polymer Syncytium White-night Gulch (Hard) Eye of Truth Fallen Hope Synthetic Fiber White-night Gulch (Hard) Altar Fallen Hope Nano Tube White-night Gulch (Hard) Lower Hatchery Fallen Hope Blueprint

- When acquiring Reactors and External Components (other than and Sets) from the content below, you can acquire Reactors or External Components other than sets that have certain Attribute and Arche.

ㄴ Changed all Reactors and External Components Rewards (other than sets) acquired from the content below to Ultimate Tier.

Reactors and External Components (other than Sets) Contents 4 types of External Components (other than sets) (Auxiliary Power, Sensor, Memory, and Processor) Hard The Magister Lab Toxic X Tech Reactor Hard The Slumber Valley Non-Attribute X Dimension Reactor Hard The Forgottense Chill X Tech Reactor Hard Unknown Laboratory Toxic X Fusion Reactor Hard Sepulcher Fire X Dimension Reactor Hard The Shelter Electric X Fusion Reactor Hard Seed Vault Non-Attribute X Fusion Reactor Hard The Chapel Toxic X Singular Reactor Hard The Asylum Chill X Dimension Reactor Hard The Caligo Ossuary Fire X Tech Reactor Hard Mystery's End Electric X Dimension Reactor Hard Bio-Lab Non-Attribute X Singular Reactor Hard The Haven Toxic X Dimension Reactor Hard The Old Mystery Electric X Singular Reactor Hard Quarantine Zone Non-Attribute X Tech Reactor Hard Heart of the Fortress Electric X Tech Reactor Hard Void Vessels Chill X Fusion Reactor Normal Sigma Sector: Broken Boundary Fire X Fusion Reactor Normal Sigma Sector: Isolated Desert Chill X Singular Reactor High-risk Sigma Sector: Broken Boundary Fire X Singular Reactor High-risk Sigma Sector: Isolated Desert

- Increased the number of Reactors and External Components (other than sets) acquired from some content.

ㄴ Hard Infiltration Operation (100%, 250%): Increased by 2.5 times

ㄴ Hard Void Vessels: Increased by 1.8 times

(2) Descendants

- When rolling, collisions with monsters are now ignored.

- Crystallization Catalyst Improvement

ㄴ Stats remain at Lv. 40 even when a Descendant's level is reset with Crystallization Catalyst.

ㄴ Descendants who used Crystallization Catalyst have their Level and EXP gauge displayed in mint color.

ㄴ The number of Crystallization Catalysts used by the currently equipped Descendant will be displayed on the right hand side of the level in View Other Player Info (hold E).

- Separated Attribute Resistance, a DEF stat for Weapon Attribute ATK and Skill Attribute ATK, into "Attribute Weapon Resistance" and "Attribute Skill Resistance."

ㄴ Weapon Attribute ATK can only be defended with ‘Attribute Weapon Resistance’. Skill Attribute ATK can only be defended with ‘Attribute Skill Resistance’.

ㄴ With the separation of Attribute Resistances into “Attribute Weapon Resistance” and “Attribute Skill Resistance,” the Attribute Resistance reduction effects for certain Descendants have been updated as follows:

Descendant Skill Serena - Repentance ㄴ Decreases Fire Resistance → Decreases Fire Skill Resistance Valby - Laundry ㄴ Decreases Non-Attribute Resistance → Decreases Non-Attribute Skill Resistance ㄴ Decreases Electric Resistance → Decreases Electric Skill Resistance Freyna - Corrosion ㄴ Decreases Toxin Resistance → Decreases Toxic Skill Resistance

- Research time for some Descendants is reduced.

Research Subject Research Time Bunny 10s Ultimate Bunny Enhanced Cells 10s Ultimate Bunny Stabilizer 10s Ultimate Bunny Spiral Catalyst 10s Ultimate Bunny 10s

(3) Target Reward

- Registration of Target Reward unit has been changed from by acquisition source to item.

- When an item is registered as Target Reward, you can accumulate Target Reward Progress in any content that offers the item as a reward.

ㄴ Example

ㆍ Previous: Register "Item A / Void Vessel" as Target Reward > Progress accumulates when playing Void Vessel

ㆍ Changed: Register "Item A" as Target Reward > Progress accumulates when playing any content (e.g., Void Vessel, Intercept Battle, Missions, etc.) that offers the item as a reward

- Target Reward Progress accumulates by 1/n by the number of effective Target Rewards when playing a content.

ㄴ Example

ㆍ If the progress gauge for A and B are 50 and 30, respectively, in a content

ㆍ Previous: Get 50 for A and / 30 for B

ㆍ Changed: Get 25 for A and / 15 for B

(4) UI & UX

- Improved the purchase description that is displayed for the selected Descendant or Weapon upon purchasing a Loadout Slot.

ㄴ Previous: Purchases cannot be cancelled once the transaction has been completed.

ㄴ Changed: Expands only the Loadout Slots for the selected [Descendant] or [Weapon]. Purchases cannot be cancelled once the transaction has been completed.

- Added filters to search for Weapon Type that meets the Optimization Condition in Reactor Implant Menu.

- Improvements were made to play the BGM while previewing Emotes that have BGM in the Shop or Customize Menu.

ㄴ Changes apply to the following four Emotes.

ㆍ Congas

ㆍ Comic Dance

ㆍ Feel the Rhythm

ㆍ Fantastic Performance

- The Modules section in the Library has been divided into more specific categories.

ㄴ It is now broadly divided into Firearms and Descendants, with additional subcategories added.

ㆍ Firearms - Categorized by Round

ㆍ Descendants - Categorized by Common, Skill/Sub, or Trigger

- Added "Preview in Field" function for Customize - Paint Weapon Skins.

- Added the display image that appears when you attempt to open the map in areas that maps are not available.

(5) Sound

- Improved in-game SFX as shown below:

ㄴ Improved gun sounds to add unique shooting experience to each gun.

ㄴ Improved shooting experiences by adding Weak Point Shooting Sound for Colossi.

ㄴ Improved shooting experience by adding Immunity Shooting Sound in Immune situations.

ㄴ Changed the item acquisition sound.

ㆍ Renewed the item acquisition sound to ease the player's auditory fatigue from hearing the same sound repeatedly.

ㄴ Further categorized sound setting items.

ㆍ More detailed options available for the players to adjust SFX, UI, Voice volume, etc., to suit their playstyles.

ㄴ Improved recognition by adding Monster voices for each battle situtation.

ㄴ Improved the sound balance to make Melee Attack sounds more audible.

ㄴ Character-specific interaction dialogues will now be played.

ㆍ Dialogues that show individual character's personality will be played for DBNO interactions.

- Improved in-game music as shown below:

ㄴ Added exclusive music for each Mission in Battlefield.

ㆍ Exclusive Mission music will be played for Basic Missions, Battlefield Missions, and Collection Missions for better immersion.

ㆍ Exclusive music will play during the "Mobile Energy Monitoring" mission in the Axion Plains.

ㄴ Improved Colossus Battles Sounds (including Void Intercept Battles)

ㆍ Each Colossus will have unique music playing.

ㆍ Increased the player immersion by enhancing music that is played at the commencement of Interception and killing of a Colossus.

ㆍ Exclusive notification sound is played when a Colossus is killed to clarify the battle progress.

ㄴ Renewed the Void Erosion Purge music.

ㆍ Added different variants of songs that are easier on ears and played randomly to reduce the players' fatigue in item farming.

ㄴ Improved exclusive music for Descendants.

ㆍ All Descendants music resource has been remastered for quality enhancement.

ㆍ Descendant theme songs are played in loop for enhanced recognition.

ㆍ Improved immersion by having character battle music play only during combat with monsters.

ㄴ All music tracks for Infiltration Operations have been remastered to improve sound quality.

ㄴ Albion's exclusive music has been remastered to improve sound quality.

ㄴ Added music to Laboratory.

(6) Other

- Pool decorations in Albion have been removed.

- A “Set Primary Account” feature has been added to the in-game menu.

ㄴ You can access it via ESC > Account > Manage Account Info > Primary Account Setup.

ㄴ If you have linked your account but haven't designated a primary account yet, you can set it upon logging in to the game and start playing.

ㄴ Changing the primary account setting will return you to the title screen.

ㄴ If you set your primary account on the web while the game is running, you must reconnect to the game for the change to take effect.

- Changed the Weapon Core Unlocking condition to reaching Mastery Rank 15.

- Improved to allow Descendant replacement outside the Outpost and Temporary Safe Zone.

ㄴ Replacement is not possible while a Mission is in progress.

- Added "Go to Season 3 Survey" button at the bottom of the Event Screen.

ㄴ You can obtain rewards by participating in the Season 3 survey and submitting your responses through the pop-up that appears after clicking the button.

ㄴ For detailed information about Season 3 Survey period/method/rewards, please refer to the event notice. [Go to Event Notice]

- Changed the name of "Spoils Box" which can be acquired from Sigma Sector to "Mutant Cell Box."

- An Nvidia DLSS Transformer Model (Preset K) option has been added to Graphics Settings.

Bug Fixes

(1) Content

- Fixed an issue where the door occasionally closes before the Ally joins the company in Hagios: The Haven 400% Infiltration Operation.

- Fixed an issue where the door opens after the completion of Void Vessel: Hard.

- Fixed an issue where the Quest Marker of an Descendant Exclusive Quest remains on the map when playing with a different Descendant.

- Fixed an issue where the Tooltip Scroll Shortcut is not displayed with a long Item Tooltip.

(2) Descendants

- Fixed an issue where Predator Instinct Skill Tooltip is displayed for Gley Modification Module Predator Instinct.

Before After Lv.1 Firearm ATK Increase Stage 1 Firearm (Explosive) ATK Increase Lv.2 Firearm ATK Increase Stage 2 Firearm (Explosive) ATK Increase

- Fixed an issue where some Passive Stats are not applied when Ajax Modification Module Body Enhancement is equipped, unlike Ultimate Ajax.

ㄴ Explosive ATK Increase +40%

(3) Modules

- Fixed an issue where the effect was not properly applied when attacking an immobile target with a skill while the Ultimate tier Descendant Module "Dangerous Ambush" was equipped.

- Fixed an issue where the reuse waiting time of the Blair Modification Module 'Truly Deadly Cuisine' is not reflected normally when worn by normal Blair.

(4) Sound

- Fixed the issue where some maps in Void Erosion Purge: Normal failed to play music.

- Fixed the issue where PS5 Controller lets out voice sounds.

(5) UI&UX

- Fixed an issue where the mission results screen did not appear upon completing field missions.

- Fixed an issue where the prerequisite for “Void Erosion Purge: Challenge” was incorrectly displayed as “Void Erosion Purge: Normal <Stage 30>.”

- Fixed an issue where, after completing content that includes Void Intercept Battle via matchmaking, the Albion transfer UI on the right side of the screen was positioned too low.

(6) Miscellaneous

- Fixed an issue where certain effects of the “Cocktail” ecive skin were not displayed.

- Fixed an issue where Freyna’s exclusive quest icon appeared for other Descendants.

Thank you.