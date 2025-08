Version 0.2.2.8 Minor Updates & Bug Fixes

Updates:

Added Sprinkle Cake Hat to Bloobimization.

Added Cup Cake Hat to Bloobimization.

Added Pop Sound too foraging when items are added to your inventory.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with Infusion Potion not showing the correct percentage on tooltips.

Fixed an issue with Infusion Potion not applying Bonus xp correctly.

Fixed an issue with enemy hp bars going to 0.0 when the enemies are at 0.1.