Blast Rush LS is now available on Steam, with launch discount!



Get ready for multiple modes of infinite-bomb shooting with hordes of enemies, big bosses, skill-testing minigames, and more explosive fun!

Don't Forget Quick Hits! If you missed it during Next Fest, we posted a week of updates on main game features here, so please check those out!

Blast a Review! Reviews help our exposure! For those who buy the game, leaving an honest user review on Steam is always appreciated.

U Rul And lastly, thanks to those who've been here since Next Fest, and to those discovering Blast Rush LS for the first time!



Not-So-Secret Tip: Looking to unlock something? Make sure you sample every mode and Library page.

