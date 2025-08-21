 Skip to content
21 August 2025 Build 19504571 Edited 21 August 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Blast Rush LS is now available on Steam, with launch discount!

Get ready for multiple modes of infinite-bomb shooting with hordes of enemies, big bosses, skill-testing minigames, and more explosive fun!

  • Don't Forget Quick Hits!

    If you missed it during Next Fest, we posted a week of updates on main game features here, so please check those out!

  • Blast a Review!

    Reviews help our exposure! For those who buy the game, leaving an honest user review on Steam is always appreciated.

  • U Rul

    And lastly, thanks to those who've been here since Next Fest, and to those discovering Blast Rush LS for the first time!


Not-So-Secret Tip: Looking to unlock something? Make sure you sample every mode and Library page.

For more updates, follow Bipedal Dog on Bluesky!

