1.1.6 PATCH NOTES
* Fixed a couple of discoveries with no tooltip
* Several typo fixes
* Fixed bug where volcanic sulphur dusting could spawn on high gravity planets that were former gas giant cores
* Fixed "ocean surface nanites" revealing alien "Planetary engineering" civ trait rather than "Nanotechnology"
* Added my new games studio name to the credits page!
