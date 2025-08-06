 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19504501
Update notes via Steam Community
1.1.6 PATCH NOTES
* Fixed a couple of discoveries with no tooltip
* Several typo fixes
* Fixed bug where volcanic sulphur dusting could spawn on high gravity planets that were former gas giant cores
* Fixed "ocean surface nanites" revealing alien "Planetary engineering" civ trait rather than "Nanotechnology"
* Added my new games studio name to the credits page!

