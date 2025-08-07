A new patch for Wildgate is now available!
To share your feedback, join our official Discord server.
To report bugs, visit our Bug Report portal.
For technical or troubleshooting assistance, submit a help request.
Read below to learn about the latest changes. 🎉
WEAPONS
Painter
Damage reduced to 18 (was 20)
Projectile speed reduced to 125 meters/s (was 150 meters/s)
Sonic Boom
Damage curve adjusted
Reduced damage to targets that are more 4 meters away
This change mostly impacts targets at 10-15 meters
EQUIPMENT
Drill Charge
Now does 50% damage to AI enemies (was 100%)
HARDPOINTS
// Dev Note: We’ve seen a lot of community feedback on these hardpoints and are taking some immediate steps to reduce their power level, and will be taking some steps in a future build to reduce their overall frequency in the Reach, as well. (Note: We’re keeping an eye on Shock Field, as well, and may make changes to that hardpoint in the near future.)
---
Laser Ram
Damage per second reduced to 2.5 (was 3)
Now takes 5 seconds to activate after installed, swapped, or repaired
Mine Layer
Mine damage reduced to 8 (was 10)
Mines now take 8 seconds to arm once deployed (was 5)
Mines no longer explode if they contact an enemy ship before armed
QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES
Made some adjustments to matchmaking to help improve match quality for all players
BUG FIXES
Fixed a crash on PC that could occur during login for users with Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs
Fixed a crash on PS5 that could occur when canceling matchmaking
Fixed an issue that sometimes caused matchmaking queues to be unintentionally cancelled
Fixed an issue that prevented some users from being able to login (2.68.34-2.68.2)
Fixed an issue that prevented us from gathering consistent GPU crash data
Fixed a bug that sometimes caused infinite tractor beams
Fixed a bug that occasionally displayed the incorrect ship selection whenever a team was formed
Fixed a bug where Infamy badges in-match were displaying lifetime value vs. monthly value
Fixed a bug where streak badges in-match could show negative values
PREVIOUSLY IMPLEMENTED HOTFIXES
// DEV NOTE: These fixes were addressed separately via previous hotfixes or a small client patches. We’re documenting them here for ease of reference and better player visibility.
---
Adjusted our matchmaking criteria for some regions to make it easier to find games
Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to equip Renegade skins
Fixed an issue that prevented some players from being able to access the in-game shop
Fixed an issue that caused ADS Verticality Sensitivity setting to get locked at max setting
Fixed an issue where credit bundles displayed incorrect in-game store prices for some regions
Fixed an issue where players in our Asia-Pacific region were experiencing login failures when launching the game in Traditional and Simplified Chinese
Changed files in this update