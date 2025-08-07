A new patch for Wildgate is now available!

Read below to learn about the latest changes. 🎉

WEAPONS

Painter Damage reduced to 18 (was 20) Projectile speed reduced to 125 meters/s (was 150 meters/s)

Sonic Boom Damage curve adjusted Reduced damage to targets that are more 4 meters away This change mostly impacts targets at 10-15 meters







EQUIPMENT

Drill Charge Now does 50% damage to AI enemies (was 100%)



HARDPOINTS

// Dev Note: We’ve seen a lot of community feedback on these hardpoints and are taking some immediate steps to reduce their power level, and will be taking some steps in a future build to reduce their overall frequency in the Reach, as well. (Note: We’re keeping an eye on Shock Field, as well, and may make changes to that hardpoint in the near future.)

---

Laser Ram Damage per second reduced to 2.5 (was 3) Now takes 5 seconds to activate after installed, swapped, or repaired

Mine Layer Mine damage reduced to 8 (was 10) Mines now take 8 seconds to arm once deployed (was 5) Mines no longer explode if they contact an enemy ship before armed



QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

Made some adjustments to matchmaking to help improve match quality for all players

BUG FIXES

Fixed a crash on PC that could occur during login for users with Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs

Fixed a crash on PS5 that could occur when canceling matchmaking

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused matchmaking queues to be unintentionally cancelled

Fixed an issue that prevented some users from being able to login (2.68.34-2.68.2)

Fixed an issue that prevented us from gathering consistent GPU crash data

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused infinite tractor beams

Fixed a bug that occasionally displayed the incorrect ship selection whenever a team was formed

Fixed a bug where Infamy badges in-match were displaying lifetime value vs. monthly value

Fixed a bug where streak badges in-match could show negative values

PREVIOUSLY IMPLEMENTED HOTFIXES

// DEV NOTE: These fixes were addressed separately via previous hotfixes or a small client patches. We’re documenting them here for ease of reference and better player visibility.

---

Adjusted our matchmaking criteria for some regions to make it easier to find games

Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to equip Renegade skins

Fixed an issue that prevented some players from being able to access the in-game shop

Fixed an issue that caused ADS Verticality Sensitivity setting to get locked at max setting

Fixed an issue where credit bundles displayed incorrect in-game store prices for some regions

Fixed an issue where players in our Asia-Pacific region were experiencing login failures when launching the game in Traditional and Simplified Chinese



