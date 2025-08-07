 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19504486
Update notes via Steam Community

A new patch for Wildgate is now available!

Read below to learn about the latest changes. 🎉

WEAPONS

  • Painter

    • Damage reduced to 18 (was 20)

    • Projectile speed reduced to 125 meters/s (was 150 meters/s)

  • Sonic Boom

    • Damage curve adjusted

      • Reduced damage to targets that are more 4 meters away

      • This change mostly impacts targets at 10-15 meters



EQUIPMENT

  • Drill Charge

    • Now does 50% damage to AI enemies (was 100%)

HARDPOINTS

// Dev Note: We’ve seen a lot of community feedback on these hardpoints and are taking some immediate steps to reduce their power level, and will be taking some steps in a future build to reduce their overall frequency in the Reach, as well. (Note: We’re keeping an eye on Shock Field, as well, and may make changes to that hardpoint in the near future.)

---

  • Laser Ram

    • Damage per second reduced to 2.5 (was 3)

    • Now takes 5 seconds to activate after installed, swapped, or repaired

  • Mine Layer

    • Mine damage reduced to 8 (was 10)

    • Mines now take 8 seconds to arm once deployed (was 5)

    • Mines no longer explode if they contact an enemy ship before armed

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

  • Made some adjustments to matchmaking to help improve match quality for all players

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a crash on PC that could occur during login for users with Intel Sandy Bridge CPUs 

  • Fixed a crash on PS5 that could occur when canceling matchmaking

  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused matchmaking queues to be unintentionally cancelled

  • Fixed an issue that prevented some users from being able to login (2.68.34-2.68.2)

  • Fixed an issue that prevented us from gathering consistent GPU crash data

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused infinite tractor beams 

  • Fixed a bug that occasionally displayed the incorrect ship selection whenever a team was formed

  • Fixed a bug where Infamy badges in-match were displaying lifetime value vs. monthly value

  • Fixed a bug where streak badges in-match could show negative values

PREVIOUSLY IMPLEMENTED HOTFIXES

// DEV NOTE: These fixes were addressed separately via previous hotfixes or a small client patches. We’re documenting them here for ease of reference and better player visibility.

---

  • Adjusted our matchmaking criteria for some regions to make it easier to find games

  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from being able to equip Renegade skins

  • Fixed an issue that prevented some players from being able to access the in-game shop

  • Fixed an issue that caused ADS Verticality Sensitivity setting to get locked at max setting

  • Fixed an issue where credit bundles displayed incorrect in-game store prices for some regions

  • Fixed an issue where players in our Asia-Pacific region were experiencing login failures when launching the game in Traditional and Simplified Chinese


