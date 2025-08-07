💰 25% Sale

Steam Presence Status : Steam will now display a presence status for your friends list based on where you are located in the game! See the screenshots below for some examples.





: Steam will now display a presence status for your friends list based on where you are located in the game! See the screenshots below for some examples. Museum Artefacts : Players should now always encounter undiscovered artefacts in the Procedural Dungeons. This should make unlocking the Archaeologist achievement less frustrating. Once players have discovered them all it will return to a randomized artefact.





: Players should now always encounter undiscovered artefacts in the Procedural Dungeons. This should make unlocking the achievement less frustrating. Once players have discovered them all it will return to a randomized artefact. Selection Highlight Toggle (H) will now persist between level transitions.





Slightly tweaked the text displayed after completing the main quest. It simply adds a subtle reminder to talk to Skye to finish of remaining quests that were introduced later in the Early Access period. Anyone who has already beat the game is not missing much!





Removed the prominent "Report a Bug" button on the main menu, which was only intended to display during the Early Access period. Statistically this was very rarely used anyway!

For any bugs/issues please report them via the Discord, social media, or the Steam forum found on the store page.







Hello everyone!

Thank you to those who have purchased and played the game. It really means a lot!

If you've played enough to form an opinion, please consider leaving a review on the store page. It really helps, especially for smaller games like mine!

Before getting into todays updates, just a quick note to say the game is currently on a 25% sale. Grab a copy while the sale lasts!

Thank you so much for playing!

-DjMonkey