Fixed some random disconnections that players with high latency was having ( by throttling the frequency of the RPC functions )
Fixed annoying jitter when leaning or crouching that occurs for players who have high ping
Fixed the annoying bug where weapons would sometimes constantly swap for several seconds making it impossible to do anything.
Fixed a bug with the enemy's shooting a rocket launcher directly in front of an obstacle
Improved the enemy car navigation. It shouldn't get stuck as much when driving through tight areas
Fixed a bug with the enemy AI standing around like an idiot when he disembarks from the car.
Improved the enemy car navigation in tight spaces.
Fixed a bug with enemy soldiers exiting the car and getting stuck
Fixed bug when the host player turns off spawning of Suicide Bombers and Grenadiers, it would STILL spawn them.
Fixed a bug when the player rebinds the MoveForward key, it would not rebind the key to accelerate the car.
Fixed a bug with the enemy shooting at the player even before it's actually finished turning to face the player
Added an indicator on the HUD that shows where a gunshot noise came from, this will help players locate the enemy in chaotic firefights
Polish the UI for the hit indicator
Optimized the CPU Performance of the various UI Widgets
Added bullet flyboy sound fx
Fixed a bug with the bridge mission unloading all of the props, and the players cant get off the bridge.
Do not display the red target bracket for enemies that are inside a smoke grenade
Added lobby setting to disable Drones in the game
Fixed a bug with enemies sometimes getting stuck in certain parts of the world.
Fixed a bug with civilians not being removed from the world correctly.
Added the Nvidia Reflex Plugin which can reduce mouse input latency
Fixed a rare bug that was causing the enemies to pause for a second or two before starting to shoot at the player.
Fixed a bug with the enemy AI aiming going crazy if player's moved too close to them
