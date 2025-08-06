 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19504459
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed some random disconnections that players with high latency was having ( by throttling the frequency of the RPC functions )

  • Fixed annoying jitter when leaning or crouching that occurs for players who have high ping

  • Fixed the annoying bug where weapons would sometimes constantly swap for several seconds making it impossible to do anything.

  • Fixed a bug with the enemy's shooting a rocket launcher directly in front of an obstacle

  • Improved the enemy car navigation. It shouldn't get stuck as much when driving through tight areas

  • Fixed a bug with the enemy AI standing around like an idiot when he disembarks from the car.

  • Improved the enemy car navigation in tight spaces.

  • Fixed a bug with enemy soldiers exiting the car and getting stuck

  • Fixed bug when the host player turns off spawning of Suicide Bombers and Grenadiers, it would STILL spawn them.

  • Fixed a bug when the player rebinds the MoveForward key, it would not rebind the key to accelerate the car.

  • Fixed a bug with the enemy shooting at the player even before it's actually finished turning to face the player

  • Added an indicator on the HUD that shows where a gunshot noise came from, this will help players locate the enemy in chaotic firefights

  • Polish the UI for the hit indicator

  • Optimized the CPU Performance of the various UI Widgets

  • Added bullet flyboy sound fx

  • Fixed a bug with the bridge mission unloading all of the props, and the players cant get off the bridge.

  • Do not display the red target bracket for enemies that are inside a smoke grenade

  • Added lobby setting to disable Drones in the game

  • Fixed a bug with enemies sometimes getting stuck in certain parts of the world.

  • Fixed a bug with civilians not being removed from the world correctly.

  • Added the Nvidia Reflex Plugin which can reduce mouse input latency

  • Fixed a rare bug that was causing the enemies to pause for a second or two before starting to shoot at the player.

  • Fixed a bug with the enemy AI aiming going crazy if player's moved too close to them

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2089251
