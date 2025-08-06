Fixed some random disconnections that players with high latency was having ( by throttling the frequency of the RPC functions )

Fixed annoying jitter when leaning or crouching that occurs for players who have high ping

Fixed the annoying bug where weapons would sometimes constantly swap for several seconds making it impossible to do anything.

Fixed a bug with the enemy's shooting a rocket launcher directly in front of an obstacle

Improved the enemy car navigation. It shouldn't get stuck as much when driving through tight areas

Fixed a bug with the enemy AI standing around like an idiot when he disembarks from the car.

Improved the enemy car navigation in tight spaces.

Fixed a bug with enemy soldiers exiting the car and getting stuck

Fixed bug when the host player turns off spawning of Suicide Bombers and Grenadiers, it would STILL spawn them.

Fixed a bug when the player rebinds the MoveForward key, it would not rebind the key to accelerate the car.

Fixed a bug with the enemy shooting at the player even before it's actually finished turning to face the player

Added an indicator on the HUD that shows where a gunshot noise came from, this will help players locate the enemy in chaotic firefights

Polish the UI for the hit indicator

Optimized the CPU Performance of the various UI Widgets

Added bullet flyboy sound fx

Fixed a bug with the bridge mission unloading all of the props, and the players cant get off the bridge.

Do not display the red target bracket for enemies that are inside a smoke grenade

Added lobby setting to disable Drones in the game

Fixed a bug with enemies sometimes getting stuck in certain parts of the world.

Fixed a bug with civilians not being removed from the world correctly.

Added the Nvidia Reflex Plugin which can reduce mouse input latency

Fixed a rare bug that was causing the enemies to pause for a second or two before starting to shoot at the player.