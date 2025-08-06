 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19504446 Edited 6 August 2025 – 21:19:54 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
- A medal system has been added. Every map now has four medals. The bronze, silver, gold and author medals.
- The leaderboard interface has been reworked, showing your position on the leaderboard if you are not in the top 10 players. It also includes the time needed for each medal.
- The main menu interface now shows medals for each level.

Fixes:
- Fixed run submission bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3850481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link