Features:
- A medal system has been added. Every map now has four medals. The bronze, silver, gold and author medals.
- The leaderboard interface has been reworked, showing your position on the leaderboard if you are not in the top 10 players. It also includes the time needed for each medal.
- The main menu interface now shows medals for each level.
Fixes:
- Fixed run submission bugs.
Patch 0.0.2
