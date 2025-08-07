 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19504339 Edited 7 August 2025 – 18:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! First off, thank you so much for your patience while I took some time with family. I'm back and excited to bring you this new update to the main game!

What's New:

  • Leaderboards and Achievements are here! Track your high scores and compete with other channel surfers

  • 🎮 UI Improvements:

    • Players can now hide the UI interface for a cleaner experience

    • Added volume range controls with updated icons

    • Cleaned up the UX for pets

  • 🔧 Technical Updates:

    • Updated save/load manager to support new volume and UI hide settings

    • Enhanced game manager integration for achievements and leaderboards

    • Improved main menu functionality

Your feedback during the beta was invaluable in polishing these features. Thank you to everyone who participated in testing!

Happy surfing! 📺

Changed files in this update

Depot 3571531
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link