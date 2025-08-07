Hey everyone! First off, thank you so much for your patience while I took some time with family. I'm back and excited to bring you this new update to the main game!

What's New:

✅ Leaderboards and Achievements are here! Track your high scores and compete with other channel surfers

🎮 UI Improvements: Players can now hide the UI interface for a cleaner experience Added volume range controls with updated icons Cleaned up the UX for pets

🔧 Technical Updates: Updated save/load manager to support new volume and UI hide settings Enhanced game manager integration for achievements and leaderboards Improved main menu functionality



Your feedback during the beta was invaluable in polishing these features. Thank you to everyone who participated in testing!

Happy surfing! 📺