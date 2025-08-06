Running from 6th - 10th August, starting with the first new level: The Grocery Store!

Clean up those messy aisles, and try to tick off your grocery list while you're at it!

The ACUVAC: Public Playtest has set off a little behind schedule, but that just means less time to wait for tomorrow's level unlock!

Check back every day to check out all 5 playable levels.

Use the community buttons in-game to join our community Discord and post feedback and your best scores and times!

Happy suckin'!