Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
6 August 2025 Build 19504184 Edited 6 August 2025 – 21:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Running from 6th - 10th August, starting with the first new level: The Grocery Store!

Clean up those messy aisles, and try to tick off your grocery list while you're at it!

The ACUVAC: Public Playtest has set off a little behind schedule, but that just means less time to wait for tomorrow's level unlock!

Check back every day to check out all 5 playable levels.

Use the community buttons in-game to join our community Discord and post feedback and your best scores and times!

Happy suckin'!

