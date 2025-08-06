 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19504167
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added localizations for ship color and trail color selection

  • Fixed gamepad navigation for player selection screen

  • Navigation focus is restored on the shop element after an extra was bought

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1538031
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1538032
  • Loading history…
