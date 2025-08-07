This International Cat Day, prepare to be whisked away! Kimchi: A Stars in the Trash Story is a free, bite-sized puzzle-platformer set in the world of Stars in the Trash, where you play as Kimchi the curious kitten, exploring a Cat History Museum.

From prowling the sands of ancient Egypt to tiptoeing through feudal Japan, this short and sweet catventure is the purrfect treat for cat lovers, gamers, and anyone in need of a little heartwarming whisker magic.

Want a quick guide through the museum? ​ Check it out HERE!

Download and assemble your own Kimchi paper toy HERE.