6 August 2025 Build 19504115 Edited 6 August 2025 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed animals duplication issues
- Added wishlist now button
- Deleted objects aren't playing sounds anymore
- Localization works way better at first launch of the game
- Discord invitation link is no longer expired!

Have a great time!

