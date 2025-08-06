Most of the Experimental Rules
are now implemented in the default game. These changes encourage players to grow their economies through improvements, buildings, and wonders, rather than relying on burning cards. The old game rules are playable with the Legacy Mode
custom game options.
Rule Changes
- Card burns now give 5 gold for first burn per turn then 4,3,2,1
- Firewood burns still give 2 hammers and 1 science
- Palace gives 1 more hammer
- Mine adds 1 additional hammer to yield
- Fishing Hut now also adds 1 gold to yield
- Huts are more likely to give science
- Hut spawn rates increased
- Removed Embark hammer cost
- Scout gather hammer cost removed
Balance
- Imperial Guard now starts with General promotion instead of Vanguard
- Imperial Guard cost reduced to 9 hammers
- General Promotion now buffs nearby units immediately when applied and at start of each turn
- Mamluk gold cost increased to 6
- Removed shuffle gold cost reduction from China
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where camera would sometimes not automatically pan to attacks on your units
- Fixed an issue where map generation could fail in multiplayer games with large player counts
- Fixed a rare issue where the game would stop responding when quitting
Changed files in this update