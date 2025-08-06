Rule Changes

Card burns now give 5 gold for first burn per turn then 4,3,2,1



Firewood burns still give 2 hammers and 1 science



Palace gives 1 more hammer



Mine adds 1 additional hammer to yield



Fishing Hut now also adds 1 gold to yield



Huts are more likely to give science



Hut spawn rates increased



Removed Embark hammer cost



Scout gather hammer cost removed



Balance

Imperial Guard now starts with General promotion instead of Vanguard



Imperial Guard cost reduced to 9 hammers



General Promotion now buffs nearby units immediately when applied and at start of each turn



Mamluk gold cost increased to 6



Removed shuffle gold cost reduction from China



Fixes

Fixed an issue where camera would sometimes not automatically pan to attacks on your units



Fixed an issue where map generation could fail in multiplayer games with large player counts



Fixed a rare issue where the game would stop responding when quitting



Most of theare now implemented in the default game. These changes encourage players to grow their economies through improvements, buildings, and wonders, rather than relying on burning cards. The old game rules are playable with thecustom game options.