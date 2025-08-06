 Skip to content
Major 6 August 2025 Build 19504073 Edited 6 August 2025 – 23:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Most of the Experimental Rules are now implemented in the default game. These changes encourage players to grow their economies through improvements, buildings, and wonders, rather than relying on burning cards. The old game rules are playable with the Legacy Mode custom game options.

Rule Changes

  • Card burns now give 5 gold for first burn per turn then 4,3,2,1
  • Firewood burns still give 2 hammers and 1 science
  • Palace gives 1 more hammer
  • Mine adds 1 additional hammer to yield
  • Fishing Hut now also adds 1 gold to yield
  • Huts are more likely to give science
  • Hut spawn rates increased
  • Removed Embark hammer cost
  • Scout gather hammer cost removed


Balance

  • Imperial Guard now starts with General promotion instead of Vanguard
  • Imperial Guard cost reduced to 9 hammers
  • General Promotion now buffs nearby units immediately when applied and at start of each turn
  • Mamluk gold cost increased to 6
  • Removed shuffle gold cost reduction from China


Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where camera would sometimes not automatically pan to attacks on your units
  • Fixed an issue where map generation could fail in multiplayer games with large player counts
  • Fixed a rare issue where the game would stop responding when quitting

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
macOS 64-bit Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
