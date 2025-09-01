



We are proud to announce a major overhaul of our critically acclaimed roguelike car combat game, Highway Rampage. Originally released on PC via STEAM™ in 2023, and featured by esteemed media such as Rock Paper Shotgun, the new Super Highway Rampage launching on September 1st, 2025, offers even more high-speed, action packed SHMUP with tons of variety and endless replay value!





Super Highway Rampage transports you into the far future where a mysterious ship has crashed on the edge of a desert wasteland. The promise of untold power awaits any skilled and daring driver with the guts and determination to get there first and claim it for themselves! Your task is to blaze a trail across the outlands in this fast-paced SHMUP, building up and perfecting your arsenal of weapons to become unstoppable! Choose your driver and chart your course through a sprawling wasteland filled with branching paths and deadly enemies.

Super Highway Rampage is a remastered work of art, adding a ton of exciting new features, such as a brand-new original soundtrack and audio crafted by Bad Guys Get Dead in addition to new ending cinematics to give chaos a proper sendoff. The game has also received numerous bug fixes, performance updates, and overall snappiness, tightened controls, polished combat, and added game juice!

What's New:

Major New Features and Overhauls:

The All-New Garage Experience: The garage has been completely rebuilt from the ground up! A new, detailed background with dynamic lighting and flickering effects. A Garage Attendant now greets you and delivers messages in a speech bubble. Smoother, more intuitive UI: selecting empty seats or weapon hardpoints now automatically lets you choose from passengers or items in your trunk. Visual item shifting: see your scrap, weapons, and passengers animate as they move between your trunk, store, and car seats. Scrap value now visibly ticks up and down during sales and purchases.

Revamped Audio Suite (by BGGD): A massive audio upgrade with new music and sounds throughout the entire game. Brand new title screen shout, menu music, and character select track. Unique boss introduction klaxons and biome-specific boss music. New cinematic tracks for opening and ending sequences. Improved sound effects mix for better clarity, especially for item pickups. Character selection voice cues and all-new player death sounds.

Visual & UI Upgrades: New Pause Menu: Features a proper menu system (instead of keypresses), a captured screenshot of your game, and a slick tread mark graphic. New Death Screen: A more traditional arcade-style "insert coin" prompt. Enhanced HUD: Health and gas bars have been redesigned for better readability. The tachometer flashes when you have invincibility frames. Credits Sequence: A new, parallax-scrolling credits roll over a rainbow road.



Gameplay Improvements & Balancing

Health System Rework: Health is now lost in full "chunks" for better readability. Repair is faster and more strategic.

Enhanced Visibility: All enemy bullets and grenades are larger and easier to see (with unchanged hitboxes).

"Bullet Curtain": Enemies can no longer fire shots from the very bottom of the screen, reducing cheap hits.

Boss Tuning: The Oculus boss has less health and more armor gaps.

Frame Stop & Slow-Mo: Destroying enemies, taking damage, and picking up items now trigger satisfying screen shakes and brief slow-motion effects for impactful feedback.

Depth Sorting: A new system ensures objects draw in the correct order based on their position for a more cohesive 3D look.

Bug Fixes & Optimization

Fixed multiple crash issues, including a game-breaking crash with Trucker X's ultimate ability.

Control scheme remapped based on community feedback. The 'A' button is now consistently confirm across all menus.

Numerous fixes to prevent impossible menu selections and UI soft-locks.

Adjusted default SFX volume levels for a better mix.

Significant optimizations to texture handling and random number generation for smoother performance.

Fixed projectile collision with objects like holes in the ground.

Platform-Specific Notes