Hi!
Thank you so much for playing and for reporting the bugs! I just fixed the following issues:
• When you close the pager while in the settings, pressing left or right would still adjust the last selected setting.
• On Level 10, after getting rid of the gun, the collision remained even though the people were gone.
(The updated version should say v86000000007 at the top left of the terminal screen.)
Please let me know if you find any other issues, I’ll fix them ASAP!
You can reply to this post or write on the Community Hub.
Also, thank you so much for the kind words. Since it’s a weird game, I was anxious that nobody would like it, but reading your comments here and on social media has made me super happy! And the game was made with a 2D web engine, and it’s my first 3D game so I was also worried it might crash or break, but it seems to be working pretty well so far!!
Again, thank you so much! :)
Best,
Bilge
