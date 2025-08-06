- Bugfix: Dragging a spell to the board without a valid target caused the spell to be lost.
- Bugfix: When playing a tutorial a second time with a default deck, the cards became unavailable.
- Fixed text typo in the Hypnotist unit tutorial.
- Localized boss names in the map.
Update notes for Build 210
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2347341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update