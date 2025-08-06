 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19503970 Edited 6 August 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Bugfix: Dragging a spell to the board without a valid target caused the spell to be lost.
- Bugfix: When playing a tutorial a second time with a default deck, the cards became unavailable.
- Fixed text typo in the Hypnotist unit tutorial.
- Localized boss names in the map.

Changed files in this update

