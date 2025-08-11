Schwarzerblitz v 1.7.0 (11.08.2025)

As promised for a while, a new patch of Schwarzerblitz is now fresh out of the oven, taking into account feedback that came out of my experience at EVO too! Full patch notes follow!

Thank you to all of you who played the game at EVO too, that was an incredible experience!

System adjustments

Trigger Guard resets combo scaling even when failed

Version Select updated to add 1.6

Many attacks have now side momentum on hit

Version Select is now more accurate for some characters that had different parameters in the past

Added Version Select for tournament mode

New content

Two new costumes:

Time Skip (Renzo)

Dissociation Queen (Amy)

Character adjustments

Remember that all previous versions of all characters can be still played in Versus Mode (PvP or PvCPU) by toggling Version Select in Game Options. You can still play the previous version of each of these characters by selecting v1.6 for them.

Skeleton

reduced damage on 698T

increased endlag on j.T

Tutorial Man

increased speed on j.T

decreased range on 4T

his old j.T is now j.P+K and costs 1 Bullet

Rattlebone

P+K Skeletal Spinner reverted to v1.5, with a cost of 2 bullets

reduced damage on 5PPP and slightly increased startup

reduced damage on 2P

5K is now less plus on hit and block and has 3f more of startup

increased startup on 4K and reduced active frames

Lucia

new string: 5PPK (5PPP/5PPPK in Lycan form)

214T has increased startup before cinematic

her previous 5P is now 7P

reduced damage on 4T in Supreme Form

Lycan 2P and c.5P have been replaced with real low attacks

removed cinematic to her Back to Human Form move

Leo

reduced invul duration on P+K

Doll

slight nerf to overall damage

Renzo

new move: 8K

Wally

new move: 5KG

Cyphr

4KKK comboes more consistently now

Lejl