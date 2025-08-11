Schwarzerblitz v 1.7.0 (11.08.2025)
As promised for a while, a new patch of Schwarzerblitz is now fresh out of the oven, taking into account feedback that came out of my experience at EVO too! Full patch notes follow!
Thank you to all of you who played the game at EVO too, that was an incredible experience!
System adjustments
Trigger Guard resets combo scaling even when failed
Version Select updated to add 1.6
Many attacks have now side momentum on hit
Version Select is now more accurate for some characters that had different parameters in the past
Added Version Select for tournament mode
New content
Two new costumes:
Time Skip (Renzo)
Dissociation Queen (Amy)
Character adjustments
Remember that all previous versions of all characters can be still played in Versus Mode (PvP or PvCPU) by toggling Version Select in Game Options. You can still play the previous version of each of these characters by selecting v1.6 for them.
Skeleton
reduced damage on 698T
increased endlag on j.T
Tutorial Man
increased speed on j.T
decreased range on 4T
his old j.T is now j.P+K and costs 1 Bullet
Rattlebone
P+K Skeletal Spinner reverted to v1.5, with a cost of 2 bullets
reduced damage on 5PPP and slightly increased startup
reduced damage on 2P
5K is now less plus on hit and block and has 3f more of startup
increased startup on 4K and reduced active frames
Lucia
new string: 5PPK (5PPP/5PPPK in Lycan form)
214T has increased startup before cinematic
her previous 5P is now 7P
reduced damage on 4T in Supreme Form
Lycan 2P and c.5P have been replaced with real low attacks
removed cinematic to her Back to Human Form move
Leo
reduced invul duration on P+K
Doll
slight nerf to overall damage
Renzo
new move: 8K
Wally
new move: 5KG
Cyphr
4KKK comboes more consistently now
Lejl
new moves: running 5T and running 9T
Changed files in this update