Major 11 August 2025 Build 19503866 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Schwarzerblitz v 1.7.0 (11.08.2025)

As promised for a while, a new patch of Schwarzerblitz is now fresh out of the oven, taking into account feedback that came out of my experience at EVO too! Full patch notes follow!

Thank you to all of you who played the game at EVO too, that was an incredible experience!

System adjustments

  • Trigger Guard resets combo scaling even when failed

  • Version Select updated to add 1.6

  • Many attacks have now side momentum on hit

  • Version Select is now more accurate for some characters that had different parameters in the past

  • Added Version Select for tournament mode

New content

Two new costumes:

  • Time Skip (Renzo)

  • Dissociation Queen (Amy)

Character adjustments

Remember that all previous versions of all characters can be still played in Versus Mode (PvP or PvCPU) by toggling Version Select in Game Options. You can still play the previous version of each of these characters by selecting v1.6 for them.

Skeleton

  • reduced damage on 698T

  • increased endlag on j.T

Tutorial Man

  • increased speed on j.T

  • decreased range on 4T

  • his old j.T is now j.P+K and costs 1 Bullet

Rattlebone

  • P+K Skeletal Spinner reverted to v1.5, with a cost of 2 bullets

  • reduced damage on 5PPP and slightly increased startup

  • reduced damage on 2P

  • 5K is now less plus on hit and block and has 3f more of startup

  • increased startup on 4K and reduced active frames

Lucia

  • new string: 5PPK (5PPP/5PPPK in Lycan form)

  • 214T has increased startup before cinematic

  • her previous 5P is now 7P

  • reduced damage on 4T in Supreme Form

  • Lycan 2P and c.5P have been replaced with real low attacks

  • removed cinematic to her Back to Human Form move

Leo

  • reduced invul duration on P+K

Doll

  • slight nerf to overall damage

Renzo

  • new move: 8K

Wally

  • new move: 5KG

Cyphr

  • 4KKK comboes more consistently now

Lejl

  • new moves: running 5T and running 9T

