- black hair is now more black

- added dark brown hair

👁️**Visual**

- updated progress bar and flight progress colors to match color palette

- various calendar visual updates

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where the flight deck door could sometimes move if cart was near

- fixed a bug where you could look at an empty overhead bin section and control the bag in the next one

- fixed a bug where holding inserts could break navigation for some passengers