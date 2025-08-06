 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19503769 Edited 6 August 2025 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey all! Quick fixes and additions to Desktop Forest
*Added a toggle sky option, which adds an extra moving background.
*Reworked the options UI to make everything cleaner / simpler to use.


