Fixes & Further Optimization

Dynamite During Save – FIXED

Resolved an issue where players could throw dynamite while the game was saving, causing it to be wasted. Dynamite is now blocked during save operations to prevent accidental loss.

Graphics & Performance

Vulkan RHI Support (AMD Users)

Vulkan is now fully supported, offering improved compatibility for AMD users along with support for FSR and Frame Generation .

(Recommended for Steam Deck and AMD GPUs.)

DLSS Options Expanded

Added a toggle to enable/disable DLSS , along with support for DLSS Frame Generation for compatible NVIDIA GPUs.

Steam Deck Optimization Mode

A new Steam Deck checkbox has been added in the settings menu. Automatically applies optimized settings for best performance and visuals on Steam Deck. Be sure to launch the game in Vulkan mode for best results.



Steam deck is still not perfect frame rate but I am still working on further optimization for it.



Final Notes

Thank you for playing and digging deep! I’m continuing to push updates and currently working on new content for the game.

If you run into any issues or have feedback, don’t hesitate to post in Discussions, I read everything!



Thanks for all your support!