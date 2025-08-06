 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19503699 Edited 6 August 2025 – 21:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Graphics Optimizations

  • Converted landscape material to use runtime virtual textures which reduces shader complexity and VRAM usage.
  • Simplified foliage geometry.
  • Grass density now changes depending on foliage quality setting.
  • Changed medium and low Global Illumination setting to use Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO).
  • Added option to toggle sun and moon shadows to get more performance.
  • Optimized lighting indoors.


General

  • Fixed sitting function not working after 0.1.3 patch.
  • Fixed glitching neck when looking down in first person mode.
  • Increased base brightness at night.
  • Made inspecting feature usable also in 3rd person view mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3842251
