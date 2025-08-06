- Converted landscape material to use runtime virtual textures which reduces shader complexity and VRAM usage.
- Simplified foliage geometry.
- Grass density now changes depending on foliage quality setting.
- Changed medium and low Global Illumination setting to use Screen Space Ambient Occlusion (SSAO).
- Added option to toggle sun and moon shadows to get more performance.
- Optimized lighting indoors.
General
- Fixed sitting function not working after 0.1.3 patch.
- Fixed glitching neck when looking down in first person mode.
- Increased base brightness at night.
- Made inspecting feature usable also in 3rd person view mode.
