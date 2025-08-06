Hello everyone! This patch aims to greatly improve the UX by increasing UI capabilities (such as dragging Abilities around the Action Bar) and by fixing a bunch of UI related quirks and bugs. The UI should also feel a bit like it's had a fresh coat of paint as the font has finally been changed. This should be another big step in the right direction to remove any frustrating controls or gameplay.

In theme with the UX improvements - your comments have been received - and the key bindings menu has been finally implemented. There may be some more improvements coming for it in the future, but now most inputs can be bound to the keys of your choosing!

Lastly, a change I had been wanting to make for a while, the max camera range has been significantly reduced. To make up for the limited camera range the default and max camera pitch on the player has been increased, allowing the player to see further in front of them. I've found this adds to the immersion and gameplay quite significantly and I hope you do try the game again with this new perspective if you played pre-patch.

Oh actually, one final thing... I also added a new input for 'Toggle Map Scale' - this will zoom out the mini-map by 300%, making it a bit easier to navigate the land of Escher :)

I hope these changes find you well. Enjoy!

-LonelyLambGG