Banishes:
Banishes can be used in treasure chests and heroes' graves to remove an item from the pool for the rest of the run and reroll a new option in its place. The number of banishes you get increases the more items you unlock.
This could be used strategically to remove items you are not interested in playing with this run right away, to increase the droprate of other items from the start of the run, or it could be saved until later in a run when you really need the reroll to find yourself an item to defeat the upcoming boss.
To start, banishes are only available in singleplayer. In Kingmaker, players already have a lot of time to perfect their build so making that gamemode more consistent would just raise the quality of builds neccessary to compete, which is not something we want.
Item drops:
There is a system in place where the game increases the drop rate of items depending on which ones you already have equipped, to try to predict what you want. The game does this depending on the tags and abilities items have, but it's not omnipotent, and it can't always predict what synergies the player intends to create in the future. We've tuned up this system to give better drops in all occurrences, but particularly, Banish rerolls, Merchant rerolls, Fairies, and Fairy Queens have been tuned up significantly. These are instances where players are actively looking for something to save their build and praying for good RNG.
Overtuning this system would make pivoting difficult, as the game would continue to feed you items that go with your current build, so we want to be careful here.
This is our first attempt to give more player agency over the item drops. Ultimately, players being able to force their dream build every run and succeed is not something we think sounds fun, so we hope this addition does not lead to that, but that it enables more strategy and a feeling of control.
Let us know what you think.
Patch #05 Changelog
- Added the ability to banish items from the pool
- Changed the logic of Salesman rerolls, Fairy, and Fairy Queen to give more synergistic items
- Moved around bundle items in Kingmaker
- Updated Kingmaker champion challenge logic
- Kingmaker anti-cheat (Part 2)
- Fixed Kingmaker champions sometimes losing wins
- Added Step mode setting in battles
- Removed mysterious traveller event, boss lore is now visible by default
- Chosen kingmaker skin displays in singleplayer as well
- Challenge completion condition is now visible in the compendium, also after completion
- Fixed player health drop to 0 in case of too many triggered items
- Fixed non-upgradable items becoming upgraded
- Gemstone event spawning in wrong kingmaker bundles
Item changes:
- Removed Emerald Gemstone
- Removed Slime Bomb
- Clearspring cloak rare -> heroic
- Marble mirror rare -> heroic
- Marble mirror -2 speed -> 0 speed
- Caustic tome: 3 poison -> 5 poison
- Melting iceblade: 7 atk -> 8 atk
- Bubblegloop staff: 1 acid -> 2 acid
- Frozen iceblade: 7 atk -> 6 atk
- Quickgrowth spear: 2 atk -> 3 atk
- Trail mix: repeat 3 times -> repeat 2 times
- Explosive roast: deal 1 damage 4 times -> deal 1 damage 3 times
- Granite Cherry: repeat 3 times -> repeat 2 times
- Deadly toxin 2 acid -> 5 acid
- Flameburst tome removed bomb tag
- Explosive sword removed bomb tag
- Granite crown added unique tag
- Ironskin Potion added unique tag
- Purelake tome added water tag
- Woodcutter's axe added wood tag
- Fixed Rocksalt sword giving poison when it should not
- Fixed Sanguine gemstone healing the enemy
- Fixed Ironskin elixir giving too little armor
- Fixed tome countdowns stopping
- Fixed Sword of Pride hiding boss information
He is Coming Wiki
If you'd like to learn more about He is Coming, check out our wiki. If you'd like to become a contributor, contact Marcello (Hooded Horse) in our community Discord.
How to Report Bugs
If you run into any issues, contact us at: contact@chronocle.com or join our Discord server where you can report the issue in our bug report forum.
Please describe your issue and provide your save file. Find your save file here:
%UserProfile%/AppData/LocalLow/Chronocle/He Is Coming
He is Coming Community
Join the He is Coming community on Discord and Reddit to discuss the game, share tips, tricks, and share screenshots.
Changed files in this update