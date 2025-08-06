This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone! First off, thank you so much for your patience while I took some time with family. I'm back and excited to bring you this new update!

Branch: achievement_beta - Achievement and Leaderboard Beta

What's New:

✅ Leaderboards and Achievements are now live! Track your high scores and compete with other channel surfers

🎮 UI Improvements: Players can now hide the UI interface for a cleaner experience Added volume range controls with updated icons Cleaned up the UX for pets

🔧 Technical Updates: Updated save/load manager to support new volume and UI hide settings Enhanced game manager integration for achievements and leaderboards Improved main menu functionality



How to Access:

Right-click Channel Surfing in your Steam library Select Properties → Betas Choose "achievement_beta - Achievement and Leaderboard Beta" from the dropdown Steam will update your game to the beta branch

Note: This is a beta branch - please report any issues you encounter. Your feedback helps us polish these features before the full release!

Happy surfing! 📺