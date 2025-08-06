Hey everyone! First off, thank you so much for your patience while I took some time with family. I'm back and excited to bring you this new update!
Branch: achievement_beta - Achievement and Leaderboard Beta
What's New:
✅ Leaderboards and Achievements are now live! Track your high scores and compete with other channel surfers
🎮 UI Improvements:
Players can now hide the UI interface for a cleaner experience
Added volume range controls with updated icons
Cleaned up the UX for pets
🔧 Technical Updates:
Updated save/load manager to support new volume and UI hide settings
Enhanced game manager integration for achievements and leaderboards
Improved main menu functionality
How to Access:
Right-click Channel Surfing in your Steam library
Select Properties → Betas
Choose "achievement_beta - Achievement and Leaderboard Beta" from the dropdown
Steam will update your game to the beta branch
Note: This is a beta branch - please report any issues you encounter. Your feedback helps us polish these features before the full release!
Happy surfing! 📺
Changed depots in achievement_beta branch