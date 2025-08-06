 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19503496 Edited 6 August 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! First off, thank you so much for your patience while I took some time with family. I'm back and excited to bring you this new update!

Branch: achievement_beta - Achievement and Leaderboard Beta

What's New:

  • Leaderboards and Achievements are now live! Track your high scores and compete with other channel surfers

  • 🎮 UI Improvements:

    • Players can now hide the UI interface for a cleaner experience

    • Added volume range controls with updated icons

    • Cleaned up the UX for pets

  • 🔧 Technical Updates:

    • Updated save/load manager to support new volume and UI hide settings

    • Enhanced game manager integration for achievements and leaderboards

    • Improved main menu functionality

How to Access:

  1. Right-click Channel Surfing in your Steam library

  2. Select Properties → Betas

  3. Choose "achievement_beta - Achievement and Leaderboard Beta" from the dropdown

  4. Steam will update your game to the beta branch

Note: This is a beta branch - please report any issues you encounter. Your feedback helps us polish these features before the full release!

Happy surfing! 📺

Changed depots in achievement_beta branch

Depot 3571531
