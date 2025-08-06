Changelog

Added full Xbox controller support.

Added sound effect when clicking tofeelpain link buttons.

Visual adjustments to almost all menus.

Fixed burning effect not stopping when dying in the ocean in endless mode.

Removed In-game options menu due to conflicts in implementing controller support. May come back in future update.

Updated version indicator to v.0.6.5

Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.