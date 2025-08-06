 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19503459 Edited 6 August 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Added full Xbox controller support.

  • Added sound effect when clicking tofeelpain link buttons.

  • Visual adjustments to almost all menus.

  • Fixed burning effect not stopping when dying in the ocean in endless mode.

  • Removed In-game options menu due to conflicts in implementing controller support. May come back in future update.

  • Updated version indicator to v.0.6.5

Please use the discussion feature of this post to notify me of any issues and/or thoughts on this update.

Thank you for playing Hyper_Sea_5000,

tofeelpain.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3164461
