6 August 2025 Build 19503448 Edited 6 August 2025 – 19:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the Scrapper’s On The Go upgrade would place the Grapple Pole through surfaces

  • You can no longer use the new loot window to switch employees mid-mission

  • Repeat rewards for Amalgamation Hunt and Ground Zero are now affected by threat level

  • The Grapple Pole’s antigravity field now correctly follows the pole when Eye in the Sky is equipped

  • Antigravity field particles don’t appear way outside antigravity fields anymore

  • The drop pod lands faster after defeating the Amalgamation

