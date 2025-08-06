Fixed an issue where the Scrapper’s On The Go upgrade would place the Grapple Pole through surfaces
You can no longer use the new loot window to switch employees mid-mission
Repeat rewards for Amalgamation Hunt and Ground Zero are now affected by threat level
The Grapple Pole’s antigravity field now correctly follows the pole when Eye in the Sky is equipped
Antigravity field particles don’t appear way outside antigravity fields anymore
The drop pod lands faster after defeating the Amalgamation
1.1.5
