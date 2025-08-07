Hey folks! It's been a while since I last posted here. Good to be back.



Onto the news!



Rustwing's at Debut Festival!

Rustwing's participating in the Debut Festival on Steam. Check it out alongside other great games: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/gmdv/sale/debutfestival2025

Demo update!

In celebration of that I overhauled the demo to match the current state of the game and released a new patch for the Early Access version. I hope you like it!



And as always if you have any questions or feedback or bug to report you can contact me through Discord, the game's Steam community forum, or the feedback form.

Development resumes!

You may have noticed that the game's been very silent in terms of updates the last few months. I had some other stuff I had to sort out and I also took a teeny little summer break. Things seem clear now (at least for a while), so the pace of development should pick up now. Expect to hear more soon(ish)!