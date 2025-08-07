 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19503401 Edited 7 August 2025 – 17:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Chinese and Korean localization restored. Sorry about that! It's still not perfect, but it should be playable now.
  • Various small text fixes
  • Achievement improvements, less spam on achievement progress
  • Some troubleshooting tools

Changed files in this update

Depot 3238581
