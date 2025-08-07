- Chinese and Korean localization restored. Sorry about that! It's still not perfect, but it should be playable now.
- Various small text fixes
- Achievement improvements, less spam on achievement progress
- Some troubleshooting tools
Update Notes for 2025.08.07
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update