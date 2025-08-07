 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19503386 Edited 7 August 2025 – 00:13:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog from Demo to 0.9.5

Modules & Stations

  • New Plasma Cannon module turret.

  • New Fusion Vault module added

  • New Flamethrower for module turret short-range destruction, with flame, smoke and burn effects.

  • Blueprints may be spawned directly from any Command Unit by clicking on the blueprint button. The old system is still in place.

  • Turret bases now correctly refuse non‑weapon parts.

  • Stations can now align themselves to the exact destination heading you set.

  • Long-range torpedoes and nuclear bombs may be launched one at a time from the Command Center.

  • When multiple long range missiles facilities are fired at once from the Station

  • Centralized construction-queue logic removes desyncs between multiple build lists.

  • Modules preview their true collision bounds before placement, preventing accidental overlaps in build mode.

  • Build-area errors are now surfaced with clear on-screen messages.

 Units

  • New Plasma Cannon added to Warships.

  • Antimissile turrets added to Sentry

  • Collectors automatically swap to another Drop‑Point when their current one is recycled.

  • Deployers can hyperspace and inherit the arrival heading you set.

  • Pirate forces now have access to Corsare Vessels, armed with red Ion turrets

  • Facilities docking queues spread ships on two lines.

  • Docking of many units now try to split on different facilities.

  • Attack by Type command: lock specific target classes and queue multi-target attacks.

  • Displayed maximum speed now reflects each unit's power-to-mass ratio (capped by global limits).

  • Units with a locked target stay focused and no longer swap targets inside enemy formations.

  • Collectors reliably return to their previous resource after unloading.

  • Plasma turret added to platform customization; point-defense now usable by corvettes and light frigates.

  • Default formation grids are now dynamic and dependent on formation size.

 Gameplay

  • Starting storage boosted to 3000 RU.

  • Starting crew cap increased to 2000.

  • Increased Insane crew quarters cap to 15 modules.

  • Alt + RMB enabled to choose destination orientation (still works with both buttons pressed).

  • Command Queue: chain move, attack and other orders.

  • Quick‑Focus: leaders and formations auto‑generate quick focus buttons. Added shift + click to select focused entities.

  • Default Keybindings changes: Warp Jump → J, Escort → G.

  • ESC opens the pause menu when everything else is already canceled.

  • Better Unit line‑of‑sight search before firing, for smarter flyby attacks

  • Weapons can now inflict persistent status effects (e.g., burning).

  • Mission restart option temporarily disabled while we refine the functionality.

  • "Slow Down" time-dilation keybind (default F11) added.

  • Large asteroids now pull units and stations out of hyperspace jumps

  • Objectives can now fail, end a match, and display a dedicated "Failed" banner + VO.

  • Enemy waves may request a cease-fire trade mid-battle; bargain at your own risk.

  • New Resource Rush mode.

Maps & Scenery

  • Added the new map "The Pirate Titan".

  • New experimental battlegrounds: Full Combat and Empty Space (both WIP).

  • Enemy waves AI has improved wave target selection and secondary stations harassment.

Help & Tutorial

  • Contextual Game Hints will appear when needed. You can dismiss them individually or disable them entirely.

  • Dedicated Help section to review the hints and disable/enable them.

  • Added video tutorials to all Game Hints.

 User Interface & Settings

  • Implemented Save system (Work in progress, feedback is welcome)

  • New Dialog window with full‑width media support, inline icons, multiple sizes & check‑boxes.

  • Team colors and badge customization with colour‑picker & badge presets with instant previews.

  • Added Reset, Apply, Revert buttons to Settings menu.

  • Added error reporting form (accessible from pause menu).

  • Consolidated click and click + drag sensitivity parameters for better responsiveness.

  • Fixed some problems with UI panels click-through interactions.

  • Removed gamepad bindings from tooltips.

  • Added Unit count and units in construction count in Ships construction panel

  • Added formation tactical overlay

  • SHIFT + Number adds the current selection to an existing control group instead of replacing it.

  • Construction and total counts are shown directly on module/ship buttons for quicker glance value.

  • Dialogs now resume correctly after a pause-and-restart; fade-out shortened for snappier pacing.

  • Research panel updated with the new Flamethrower branch;

  • Language dropdown accurately displays the active language.

  • Numerous panels gained proper ellipsis handling—no more clipped tooltips or descriptions.

  • Game-over screen reliably returns to the main menu.

  • Added example videos to Game Hints.

  • Max-speed read-out now reflects each unit's or station's power-to-mass ratio.

  • Tactical-mode camera no longer jitters or slows unexpectedly.

  • Key-binding settings panel now works more reliably.

  • Keybinds, tooltips and static panels all update instantly after a rebind.

  • Added keybinds for commands on the Tactics Panel (Attack Styles, Formations).

  • Added Height lines to all overlay mission markers.

  • Fixed the soundtrack player occasionally truncating song titles.

 Localization

  • Implemented full UI and entity data localization system

  • Italian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Russian translations added.

  • Automatic language detection via Steam.

  • Large translation pass covering Italian, Spanish, Russian and Traditional Chinese.

  • Chinese language name and settings now display correctly throughout the UI.

 Audio

  • New Soundtrack Player with auto‑hide and controls.

  • Eight original music tracks added.

  • Composite "Research Complete" and "Unit Promoted" voice lines.

  • Separate Announcements volume slider

 Graphics & VFX

  • Enhanced CC/CU core explosions and armour debris.

  • Ion, Plasma and Nuke visuals retuned; Pirate plasma is now crimson.

  • New graphics toggles: Anti-Aliasing, Ambient Occlusion, Volumetric Quality; plus cursor-lock and frame-rate limiter options.

  • New Flamethrower flame effect and burning state effect

 Performance & Optimization

  • Global Custom Culling replaces per‑object groups for lighter overhead.

  • Backend FPS and performance monitoring.

  • Path‑finder is now auto‑disabled below target FPS.

  • It's now possible to set the Advanced Pathfinder mode: enabled, disabled or adaptive (fps-dependant).

