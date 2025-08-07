Changelog from Demo to 0.9.5
Modules & Stations
New Plasma Cannon module turret.
New Fusion Vault module added
New Flamethrower for module turret short-range destruction, with flame, smoke and burn effects.
Blueprints may be spawned directly from any Command Unit by clicking on the blueprint button. The old system is still in place.
Turret bases now correctly refuse non‑weapon parts.
Stations can now align themselves to the exact destination heading you set.
Long-range torpedoes and nuclear bombs may be launched one at a time from the Command Center.
When multiple long range missiles facilities are fired at once from the Station
Centralized construction-queue logic removes desyncs between multiple build lists.
Modules preview their true collision bounds before placement, preventing accidental overlaps in build mode.
Build-area errors are now surfaced with clear on-screen messages.
Units
New Plasma Cannon added to Warships.
Antimissile turrets added to Sentry
Collectors automatically swap to another Drop‑Point when their current one is recycled.
Deployers can hyperspace and inherit the arrival heading you set.
Pirate forces now have access to Corsare Vessels, armed with red Ion turrets
Facilities docking queues spread ships on two lines.
Docking of many units now try to split on different facilities.
Attack by Type command: lock specific target classes and queue multi-target attacks.
Displayed maximum speed now reflects each unit's power-to-mass ratio (capped by global limits).
Units with a locked target stay focused and no longer swap targets inside enemy formations.
Collectors reliably return to their previous resource after unloading.
Plasma turret added to platform customization; point-defense now usable by corvettes and light frigates.
Default formation grids are now dynamic and dependent on formation size.
Gameplay
Starting storage boosted to 3000 RU.
Starting crew cap increased to 2000.
Increased Insane crew quarters cap to 15 modules.
Alt + RMB enabled to choose destination orientation (still works with both buttons pressed).
Command Queue: chain move, attack and other orders.
Quick‑Focus: leaders and formations auto‑generate quick focus buttons. Added shift + click to select focused entities.
Default Keybindings changes: Warp Jump → J, Escort → G.
ESC opens the pause menu when everything else is already canceled.
Better Unit line‑of‑sight search before firing, for smarter flyby attacks
Weapons can now inflict persistent status effects (e.g., burning).
Mission restart option temporarily disabled while we refine the functionality.
"Slow Down" time-dilation keybind (default F11) added.
Large asteroids now pull units and stations out of hyperspace jumps
Objectives can now fail, end a match, and display a dedicated "Failed" banner + VO.
Enemy waves may request a cease-fire trade mid-battle; bargain at your own risk.
New Resource Rush mode.
Maps & Scenery
Added the new map "The Pirate Titan".
New experimental battlegrounds: Full Combat and Empty Space (both WIP).
Enemy waves AI has improved wave target selection and secondary stations harassment.
Help & Tutorial
Contextual Game Hints will appear when needed. You can dismiss them individually or disable them entirely.
Dedicated Help section to review the hints and disable/enable them.
Added video tutorials to all Game Hints.
User Interface & Settings
Implemented Save system (Work in progress, feedback is welcome)
New Dialog window with full‑width media support, inline icons, multiple sizes & check‑boxes.
Team colors and badge customization with colour‑picker & badge presets with instant previews.
Added Reset, Apply, Revert buttons to Settings menu.
Added error reporting form (accessible from pause menu).
Consolidated click and click + drag sensitivity parameters for better responsiveness.
Fixed some problems with UI panels click-through interactions.
Removed gamepad bindings from tooltips.
Added Unit count and units in construction count in Ships construction panel
Added formation tactical overlay
SHIFT + Number adds the current selection to an existing control group instead of replacing it.
Construction and total counts are shown directly on module/ship buttons for quicker glance value.
Dialogs now resume correctly after a pause-and-restart; fade-out shortened for snappier pacing.
Research panel updated with the new Flamethrower branch;
Language dropdown accurately displays the active language.
Numerous panels gained proper ellipsis handling—no more clipped tooltips or descriptions.
Game-over screen reliably returns to the main menu.
Added example videos to Game Hints.
Max-speed read-out now reflects each unit's or station's power-to-mass ratio.
Tactical-mode camera no longer jitters or slows unexpectedly.
Key-binding settings panel now works more reliably.
Keybinds, tooltips and static panels all update instantly after a rebind.
Added keybinds for commands on the Tactics Panel (Attack Styles, Formations).
Added Height lines to all overlay mission markers.
Fixed the soundtrack player occasionally truncating song titles.
Localization
Implemented full UI and entity data localization system
Italian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Russian translations added.
Automatic language detection via Steam.
Large translation pass covering Italian, Spanish, Russian and Traditional Chinese.
Chinese language name and settings now display correctly throughout the UI.
Audio
New Soundtrack Player with auto‑hide and controls.
Eight original music tracks added.
Composite "Research Complete" and "Unit Promoted" voice lines.
Separate Announcements volume slider
Graphics & VFX
Enhanced CC/CU core explosions and armour debris.
Ion, Plasma and Nuke visuals retuned; Pirate plasma is now crimson.
New graphics toggles: Anti-Aliasing, Ambient Occlusion, Volumetric Quality; plus cursor-lock and frame-rate limiter options.
New Flamethrower flame effect and burning state effect
Performance & Optimization
Global Custom Culling replaces per‑object groups for lighter overhead.
Backend FPS and performance monitoring.
Path‑finder is now auto‑disabled below target FPS.
It's now possible to set the Advanced Pathfinder mode: enabled, disabled or adaptive (fps-dependant).