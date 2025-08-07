Changelog from Demo to 0.9.5

New Plasma Cannon module turret.

New Fusion Vault module added

New Flamethrower for module turret short-range destruction, with flame, smoke and burn effects.

Blueprints may be spawned directly from any Command Unit by clicking on the blueprint button. The old system is still in place.

Turret bases now correctly refuse non‑weapon parts.

Stations can now align themselves to the exact destination heading you set.

Long-range torpedoes and nuclear bombs may be launched one at a time from the Command Center.

Centralized construction-queue logic removes desyncs between multiple build lists.

Modules preview their true collision bounds before placement, preventing accidental overlaps in build mode.