Another small update for Kaetram. Due to real-life constraints, the backend is taking a bit longer than usual. In the meantime, we have prepared this little update, and are working on another intermediary update for the middle of this month.

Added shields to the defense guide,

Added rarities to some items.,

Added tertiary drops to Soul Dragon, Shade Mother, Meteorite Golem.,

Added Feathers to the fisherman's store.,

Added last month cosmetics to the lootboxes.

Removed achievement that was unobtainable.,

Fixed being able to vendor at Mudwich bank,

Fixed accessing the bank over the cliffs in Chymos,

Fixed accessing the bank over the velvet rope stanchions in Yontil Pass

Fixed Lumberjacking guide to have the correct levels.,

Fixed recipes for some smithing recipes.,

Fixed discrepancy in Fisherman's feast quest.,

Buffed Lumberjacking xp to match their requirements.,

Buffed all feather drops from feathered creatures.,

Preparation for the summer event. ːsteamhappyː