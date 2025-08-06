 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19503244
Update notes via Steam Community

Another small update for Kaetram. Due to real-life constraints, the backend is taking a bit longer than usual. In the meantime, we have prepared this little update, and are working on another intermediary update for the middle of this month.

  • Added shields to the defense guide,

  • Added rarities to some items.,

  • Added tertiary drops to Soul Dragon, Shade Mother, Meteorite Golem.,

  • Added Feathers to the fisherman's store.,

  • Added last month cosmetics to the lootboxes.

  • Removed achievement that was unobtainable.,

  • Fixed being able to vendor at Mudwich bank,

  • Fixed accessing the bank over the cliffs in Chymos,

  • Fixed accessing the bank over the velvet rope stanchions in Yontil Pass

  • Fixed Lumberjacking guide to have the correct levels.,

  • Fixed recipes for some smithing recipes.,

  • Fixed discrepancy in Fisherman's feast quest.,

  • Buffed Lumberjacking xp to match their requirements.,

  • Buffed all feather drops from feathered creatures.,

  • Preparation for the summer event. ːsteamhappyː

