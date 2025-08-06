Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞



The game was released recently, thank you for all the suggestions/error reports, here are some things that I have Changed and Fixed in this most recent patch.



I changed the way that Jelly sprites look, so should be a little easier to identify at a glance.

Also Added ability to place Tree taps on non fully grown trees. (represented by the slightly transparent Tree Tap that that fella is standing behind)

(as of v0.90.649.7339)

🔨Here are some things that I have fixed/changed.

Fixed progress goal requirements adding "juice"/"jelly"/"jam" to the end of items that don't need it

Fixed leftover water

Fixed Pond tiles giving 10g instead of 15g

Fixed the Auto-Seeder not saving and loading the selected seed.

Added Pause button to Auto-Seeder.

Fixed Habanero plant not having a name when hovered.

Fixed "Produces Left"/"Fertilized"/"Tree Tap: Ready" missing translations

Fixed Juice Barrel/Cooking Pot behaving wrong (this will be messed up upon load, but should fix after it produces one thing or is a newly placed building)

Fixed Carry Capacity Fella upgrade not doing anything.

Fixed Amount to produce text being the wrong number upon starting production of Cooking Pot/Juice Barrel

Fixed UI being able to disappear off screen in fullscreen mode/ upon adjusting layout.

Fixed Various Errors

Changed speed of camera follow when following a fella/animal

Fixed Upgrade and Accessory tab being off screen.

Fixed not being able to place a seed using the area planting mode if you had the exact amount of money.

Fixed area planting bug when clicking on Storage building

Added Missing Translations

Fixed full grown Apricot Tree texture being offset downward

Fixed Produces Left value on hover being the wrong number

Lowered distance from edge of screen that Edge Scrolling activates

Fixed more Bee Hive issues

Changed Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot UI to close upon starting production

Added +/- 5 buttons to Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot

Made +/- buttons loop back around for Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot, if pressing minus when at 1 it goes to 99, 99 goes to 1 upon adding

Fixed Compost times

Did a few performance improvements

Fixed one major performance impact

Fixed Issue with fellas all going to one spot at the start.

Fixed leftover button after Progress Goal Completion Popup happens.

(?) Fixed Visual Issues in the Journal.

(?) Fixed leftover untouchable items under cooking pot/juice barrel

(?) = possible fix

📃Known Issues:

The progress goal popup has some visual issues and errors

Fellas standing around doing nothing

Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped it doesn't load back in

Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)

Autoseeder gets stuck, sometimes doesn't detect empty plantable tiles next to it, and sometimes also repeatedly tries to plant the same already planted tile.

Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.

Clicking outside the window then back in with the middle mouse shifts the camera randomly

Performance degrades over time \[Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Crashes sometimes \[Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

Various visual issues

Some egg delivery fellas stand in a place making the eggs ungrabbable

Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds

I will continue to patch up the game. Thanks for checking out the game! :D



I'll should start adding new content soon, while continuing to fix stuff, so stay tuned.





Try out the game if you haven't :)



