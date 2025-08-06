 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19503224 Edited 6 August 2025 – 19:32:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞

The game was released recently, thank you for all the suggestions/error reports, here are some things that I have Changed and Fixed in this most recent patch.


I changed the way that Jelly sprites look, so should be a little easier to identify at a glance.

Also Added ability to place Tree taps on non fully grown trees. (represented by the slightly transparent Tree Tap that that fella is standing behind)

(as of v0.90.649.7339)

🔨Here are some things that I have fixed/changed.

  • Added ability to place tree tap on non fully grown trees.

  • Fixed progress goal requirements adding "juice"/"jelly"/"jam" to the end of items that don't need it

  • Fixed leftover water

  • Fixed Pond tiles giving 10g instead of 15g

  • Fixed the Auto-Seeder not saving and loading the selected seed.

  • Added Pause button to Auto-Seeder.

  • Fixed Habanero plant not having a name when hovered.

  • Fixed "Produces Left"/"Fertilized"/"Tree Tap: Ready" missing translations

  • Fixed Juice Barrel/Cooking Pot behaving wrong (this will be messed up upon load, but should fix after it produces one thing or is a newly placed building)

  • Fixed Carry Capacity Fella upgrade not doing anything.

  • Fixed Amount to produce text being the wrong number upon starting production of Cooking Pot/Juice Barrel

  • Fixed UI being able to disappear off screen in fullscreen mode/ upon adjusting layout.

  • Fixed Various Errors

  • Changed speed of camera follow when following a fella/animal

  • Fixed Upgrade and Accessory tab being off screen.

  • Changed Jelly Item Sprites

  • Fixed not being able to place a seed using the area planting mode if you had the exact amount of money.

  • Fixed area planting bug when clicking on Storage building

  • Added Missing Translations

  • Fixed full grown Apricot Tree texture being offset downward

  • Fixed Produces Left value on hover being the wrong number

  • Lowered distance from edge of screen that Edge Scrolling activates

  • Fixed more Bee Hive issues

  • Changed Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot UI to close upon starting production

  • Added +/- 5 buttons to Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot

  • Made +/- buttons loop back around for Juice Barrel & Cooking Pot, if pressing minus when at 1 it goes to 99, 99 goes to 1 upon adding

  • Fixed Compost times

  • Did a few performance improvements

  • Fixed one major performance impact

  • Fixed Issue with fellas all going to one spot at the start.

  • Fixed leftover button after Progress Goal Completion Popup happens.

  • (?) Fixed Visual Issues in the Journal.

  • (?) Fixed leftover untouchable items under cooking pot/juice barrel

(?) = possible fix

📃Known Issues:

  • The progress goal popup has some visual issues and errors

  • Fellas standing around doing nothing

  • Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped it doesn't load back in

  • Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)

  • Autoseeder gets stuck, sometimes doesn't detect empty plantable tiles next to it, and sometimes also repeatedly tries to plant the same already planted tile.

  • Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.

  • Clicking outside the window then back in with the middle mouse shifts the camera randomly

  • Performance degrades over time \[Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

  • Crashes sometimes \[Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]

  • Various visual issues

  • Some egg delivery fellas stand in a place making the eggs ungrabbable

  • Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds

I will continue to patch up the game. Thanks for checking out the game! :D

I'll should start adding new content soon, while continuing to fix stuff, so stay tuned.



Try out the game if you haven't :)


