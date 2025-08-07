Good evening all knights and painters! We have a quick hotfix for two issues we ran into during today’s Painter Boss Paradise DLC launch. Our team appreciates everyone who has sent in bug reports for the following issues and hope they didn’t interfere with your DLC gameplay too much!



Fixes

1. Issued a fix for the “Game is no longer available” error in online games when no custom characters are present



2. Issued a fix for when a player character appears as someone else’s Custom Character when in an online game



How are you enjoying the new Painter Boss Paradise DLC? Have you played as Princess Herbert yet? What about Pipistrello??? Let us know below, and happy castle crashing to all!