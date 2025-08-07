 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Stormgate Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19503219 Edited 7 August 2025 – 00:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Good evening all knights and painters! We have a quick hotfix for two issues we ran into during today’s Painter Boss Paradise DLC launch. Our team appreciates everyone who has sent in bug reports for the following issues and hope they didn’t interfere with your DLC gameplay too much!

Fixes

1. Issued a fix for the “Game is no longer available” error in online games when no custom characters are present

2. Issued a fix for when a player character appears as someone else’s Custom Character when in an online game

How are you enjoying the new Painter Boss Paradise DLC? Have you played as Princess Herbert yet? What about Pipistrello??? Let us know below, and happy castle crashing to all!

Changed files in this update

Windows Castle Crashers Content Depot 204361
  • Loading history…
macOS Castle Crashers OSX Content Depot 204362
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link