The day has finally arrived!

After a long wait, the full Graphic rework and the long awaited Big Bang update are here!

Here’s what you can expect:

NEW: Full graphic rework. No more AI-generated images!

NEW: Big Bang (NG+) unlocked at SN #6 - BH #46!

NEW: +422 Steam Achievements!

NEW: "Move to next Area" button next to the zone tab to fast travel in the next Area!

NEW: Scrolling Tips! (toggleable from the Options menu)

NEW: Overclock System Tab and Overclock Tokens to improve Mechs #1-2-3-4 Upgrades unlocked at BH #11!

NEW: Overclock Meteorite can appear in the Meteorite Minigame! (requires BH #11)

NEW: New Code in Discord available!

NEW: Permanent achievements for Radiations and Minerals!

NEW: 1 Upgrade in Radiations Tab!

NEW: 1 Upgrade in Supernova Tab!

NEW: 1 BM perk!

BigBang (NG+):

New Game+: Appears at SN #6, resets universe and supernova progress, unlocks new universes, resources and SN layers.

NEW: Free Movement: Control your ship in any direction with WASD or arrow keys!

NEW: Buy Mech Tokens using AM for the entire Big Bang run!

NEW: Light Years time bonus grows up to 48x over 24h!

NEW: Quark resource & Tab with 50+ Upgrades!

NEW: Smoke Trails Passive in Skill Points Tab

NEW: 2 new unlockable universes (Insane & Terror)

NEW: +10 Item rarities

NEW: BH journey passive at BH #45

NEW: AM Tab with 6 Upgrades!

NEW: 2 new Misiks Tabs.

NEW: 2 BM perk.

And more in BigBang Infos.

QoL Improvements & Changes:

Doubled the initial spawn rate of the Radiations.

Upgrades that increment base stats now show % values.

Removed Kills and Zone achievements:

- 1% Amethyst Meteorite moved to Meteorite Achievement

- Piercing Clickshots moved to Radiations Tab

- Homing Clickshots, Extra Clickshots, Mech #5 Shots moved to Projectiles Tab

- Max Enemy Ships Alive moved to BH #1/4/7/9/12 passives

- Clickshots Damage, Clickshots Bullet Speed, Extra BM moved to Infinite LY Tab

Homing Clickshots will be kept in SN #1.

Radiations automove bar kept in SN #4.

Extra kills now works offline (for mech upgrades & skin unlocks).

Prestige or Manual Travel can now be triggered during boss fights.

Star System 1 enemies HP & Damage reduced by 50% during BB/SN/BH #0.

Canvas OFF mode improved.

Radiation Magnetic Bars now unlock after gathering 2500 Radiations.

BH icon stops pulsing after 1000 kills when you still have Black Matter left.

Antimatter Meteorite gives AM for first 50 destroyed Meteorites, then scales to Amethyst value x10. (resets every SN)

Overclock Meteorite can be destroyed up to 50 times. (resets every SN)

Daily Code now also grants 1 Overclock Token. (requires BH #11)

Added some visual QoL.

Fixes:

Fixed KPS.

Fixed Prisoners drop.

Fixed Insane Universe being accessible before BB.

Fixed explosion animations and citizen timers.

Fixed items drop/equip.

Fixed lag from Skins / Stats / Multipliers / Zone tabs.

Fixed HARD+ Meteorite impact.

Fixed Area Skip perk.

Fixed BH backups.

Various fixes.