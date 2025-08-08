 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19503199 Edited 8 August 2025 – 13:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Odyssey to the Frozen Legion has been released! You can now purchase the game on its Steam page.

It has been a long time coming, and after a lot of effort, it is finally done.

I truly hope you all like the game, and I thank you!

