7 August 2025 Build 19503185
Update notes via Steam Community
Steam Cloud Update. 1/2

Game right now will save to cloud but wont load from cloud in order to keep from erasing peoples saves.
Play game regularly on ONE PC and will work normally. The ability to load the cloud save information across different systems will come in a few days in the next update. Hopefully if you are playing normally this means you shouldn't notice any interruption to your game or saves.

