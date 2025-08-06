Uploaded build 0.86 to default branch

Summarized Notes:

Goblin Arena Event Room

Added a new Crystal Caverns exclusive event room, The Goblin Arena.

This new event room can only be found deep within the Crystal Caverns.

Entering the Arena will trap any players within it, so be mindful to gather your group outside the gate before entering.

The arena sends several waves of Goblins and Scorpions, with the final wave including a new miniboss; The Goblin Gladiator.

The Goblin Gladiator is a new miniboss that can only be found in the Goblin Arena, he is a vicious opponent with 3 different melee attacks.

• "Cleave" – The Gladiator’s primary attack: a right-handed axe swing that deals 1 damage.

• "Overhead Chop" – The Gladiator’s secondary attack, dealing 1 damage and automatically triggered while the player is prone, with occasional use otherwise.

• "Whirlwind" – The Gladiator’s final attack: a spinning strike that damages all nearby crawlers, used more frequently as the Gladiator’s health decreases.

The Gladiator has 4 different items he can drop on death, including a legendary battleaxe, which are exclusive to his loot table.

The Goblin Gladiator's health scales with the number of players inside the arena.

The Goblin Gladiator's dropped loot scales with the number of players (1 to 3).

Completing the arena will reward you with 4 chests, along with the Gladiator's loot drops.

Added an in-game supporter badge next to the player's name when they are supporters of our Ko-Fi along with changing the players name to gold.

Added several new skins for supporting us on Ko-Fi, these skins are monthly exclusive skins.

Added several new skins for supporting us on Ko-Fi, these skins are monthly exclusive skins.

Corruption Gamemode Update

When a corrupted dwarf picks up a weapon, there's a chance that the weapon becomes corrupted, and rerolls its talent to another random item talent.

You gain a Crippling Corruption debuff to a non-corrupted dwarf that wields a corrupted item.

Updated all talents to have a rarity in the Corruption game mode.

Added rarity to corruption talents. Generally, stronger talents will have a higher rarity, and therefore will be rolled less often.

Talents that proc off another talent/spell will no longer be given as a corrupted choice if the player does not have that talent/spell learned.

Polearm Rework

Reworked and rebalanced the Polearm expertise tree, generally focused on buffing the overall damage of the different paths.

Detailed information on the changes can be found further down these patch notes in the Expertise Section of the notes.

Stat Pinning

Added the ability to pin and track your character's stats, allowing you to easily see what your stats are at any given time.

Volacno Balancing

Reduced maximum health by 20%, now increases by 35% per additional player, rather than 25%.

Volacno's grab and throw attack will now occur more often with a higher player count, and almost 3 times less when fighting him solo.

Adjusted positions of certain blackstone weapons in Volacno to be more accessible to players during the boss fight.

Increased damage multiplier from Blackstone Empowerment buff during Volacno boss fight from 15% -> 30%.

When the lava sinks after Volacno is killed, all mobs in the room are killed, and the NavMesh is regenerated.

Detailed Notes:

Achievements & Perks:

• Achievements:

Added achievement "THIS Close" with desc: "Escape a collapsing floor with 10 seconds or less remaining."

Added achievement "Molten Bond" with desc: "Mount a Lava Wyrm."

Added achievement "No Coffin for Me" with desc: "Survive the Forgotten Catacombs."

Added achievement "A Worthy Hand" with desc: "Loot a legendary item."

Added achievement "No Sudden Movements" with desc: "Sneak through the Spider Nest and loot the treasure without awakening the spiders."

Added achievement "Beard Crit" with desc: "Deal 300 damage or more in a single hit."

Added achievement "Minimal Damage" with desc: "Deal 1 damage in a single hit."

Added achievement "Pacifist" with desc: "Reach floor 9 without killing a single mob, starting from floor 1."

Added achievement "Speedy Beard" with desc: "Defeat a boss in under 15 minutes of dwarf lifetime, starting from floor 1."

Added achievement "Apex Predator" with desc: "Kill a Lava Wyrm while riding another one."

Added achievement "Last One Standing" with desc: "Survive the Goblin Arena."

• Perks:

Added perk "Rush Hour" with desc: "While the caves are collapsing, you have 30% increased movement speed."

Added perk "Second Wind" with desc: "Killing a boss restores 1 to 4 health."

Added perk "Spoils of War" with desc: "Killed bosses will drop 1 extra item. Stacks with players."

Deleted perk "Starter Weapon", and merged it's functionality with perk "Extra Supplies".

Changed perk "Extra Supplies" to now grant a random basic weapon as well. Extra Supplies is now a prestige reward, replacing Starter Weapon.

Added a text pop-up when Reuse and Recycle procs on a bandage in the world.

Misc Changes:

Added the ability topin stats to your UI, so you can see certain stat values while the inventory is closed.

When mounted, Lava Wyrms are now controllable, rather than returning to their flight path. Your movement keys will move and turn the Wyrm, and jump as well as prone keys can be used to move the Wyrm up and down.

You can now refill a torch up to 50% duration at a campfire only once.

Developers will now be marked with a yellow name and dev icon in multiplayer lobbies.

Buffs that apply a stat can still be applied to mobs that are immune to that stat, but the stat itself won't affect them. This means buffs like the Enchanted Trident's slow **can be applied to bosses**.

Added the ability to rotate the player in the customize screen, along with a small info question mark.

Added the skin's icon right next to it's name in the customize screen.

Added a campfire icon and hover text to players while in a room. Hovered campfire icons display the character's saved seed. Changed the error pop-up to display seeds and be more clear if you're joining a game with a different seed then yours.

Added an icon representing each skin's reward origin in the customize screen: the Expedition Pass, Steam, Tasks, or from supporting us on Ko-fi.

Clicking on a locked skin from a battle pass will open the battle pass screen, from Ko-fi will open Ko-fi, and from Steam will open the Steam item store.

Added an in-game supporter badge next to the player's name when they are supporters of our Ko-Fi along with changing the players name to gold.

If the timer reaches 0 while you are taking an exit (such as riding a minecart) during Cave Collapse, you will not be killed.

Updated Missing Mineshaft task icon.

Environment:

Added new Dwarven Caves Room Small Spikes 3 Doors.

Added a new bridge in Lava 3 Doors room.

Minor change the dwarven standard room 3 to improve mob navigation.

Brazier coals no longer have colliders.

All candles in any room are now lightable.

• Forgotten Catacombs:

Added a new hallway room to the Forgotten Catacombs.

Updated visuals of Forgotten Catacombs Exit room.

Reduced the overall length from the start to end.

Increased the number and length of branching paths, allowing for more maze-like structure.

Slightly improved performance in a bunch of minor ways.

Items:

Added Shoulders item type.

• New Items:

Added new legendary axe Gladiator's Battleaxe, which is dropped off the Goblin Gladiator.

Added new epic shoulders Gladiator's Pauldrons, which is dropped off the Goblin Gladiator.

Added new rare ring Bloody Band, which is dropped off the Goblin Gladiator.

Added new rare trinket Barbed Chain, which is dropped off the Goblin Gladiator.

Added new rare ring Lucky Band, which can be found within the Molten Collapse.

Added new common cloak Fur-Lined Cloak, which can be found within the Crystal Caverns.

• Balancing & Changes:

Added a corruption effect to corrupted weapons.

Items now display each of their talent's descriptions in the item's description.

Item types will now be displayed on the same line in the item hover info.

Changed Dusty Cloak to no longer be apart of the Molten Collapse loot pool.

Changed Warrior's Badge threat requirement from 25 -> 30, increased damage multiplier from 15% -> 25%.

Increased Warrior's Badge threat requirement from 20 -> 25.

Increased Dirty Steel Bracer's threat from 7 -> 10.

Buffed Medallion of Malice proc chance from 50% -> 100%.

Changed Shaman Scarf item type from Trinket -> Necklace.

Reduced Spitewoven Mantle item cooldown from 30 -> 10 seconds.

Nerfed Broken Bottle to additionally reduce dodge chance.

Added an icon for Broken Bottle's negative stat reduction.

Updated Molten Sharpening Stone icon and model.

Buffed Holy Necklace buff duration from 5 -> 12 seconds.

Decreased size of Adventurer's Backpack item size to better fit size while on player.

Updated Linen Pouch item model.

Nerfed Mastersmith's Hammer buff durations from 10 -> 5 seconds, replaced 5% critical strike chance buff with 10% critical strike damage, reduced attack speed buff from 5% -> 3%, changed earliest floor found from 10->15. Buffed Silver Ring attack speed from 2% -> 5%.

Buffed Black Belt to have new item talent, "Dodging an attack increases your critical strike chance by 50% for 8 seconds. 60 second cooldown." Buffed Cobalt Bracers block chance from 6% -> 8%.

Buffed Dirty Steel Bracers block chance from 10% -> 12%.

Buffed Mithril Bracers block chance from 8% -> 10%.

Buffed Wyrm Scale Cloak block chance from 12% -> 15%.

Nerfed Tarnished Hero's Helmet dexterity from 15% -> 10%, reduced duration from 20 -> 10 seconds.

Updated Spear of Wrath item art, reworked weapon effect: "While above 40% movement speed, casting the spell “Jab” increases your attack speed by 12% for 10 seconds. 20 second cooldown."

Reworked Gorestrike into a poleaxe, increased damage from weapon effect from 5 -> 10.

Changed Crystal Stinger rarity from Rare -> Epic, slightly lowered drop chance.

Reworked Glass Poker weapon effect: "Striking a mob has a 25% chance to cause the mob to bleed for 30% weapon damage every 1 second for 3 seconds."

Increased Ritual Knife's damage from 4 -> 5, critical strike chance from 10% -> 12%, reworked weapon effect to "Killing a mob with an active bleed effect has a 20% chance to increase your damage by 3 for 10 seconds. 10 second cooldown."

Increased Spider Stabber's base weapon attack speed by 5%.

Reworked Reinforced Torch item effect "Torch duration burn reduced by 10%."

Updated Eternal Ruby Blade item model and icon.

Updated Snake Shanker poison icon.

Updated Battle Bow description.

Increased Eternal Ruby Blade proc chance from 5% -> 15%, changed damage type to bleed, updated buff icon.

Increased Ancient Crystallized Hatchet proc chance from 20% -> 25%.

Added pickaxe item type to Lost Dwarven Axepick.

Expertise:

Added poison and bleed damage types.

Expertise talents with no points in them will now show their effects as if you had one point in them.

Talent descriptions in the item hover info now have a smaller, more readable font size.

Talents now display what damage type they deal.

• Polearm:

Completely reworked polearm expertise tree layout.

Added new polearm talent Toxic Wounds, "Dealing damage with a bleed or poison effect has a low chance to deal an additional 25% weapon damage."

Added new polearm expertise talent Adrenaline, "Dealing damage to a mob with an active bleed effect increases your movement speed."

Added new polearm expertise talent Weak Spot, "Dealing damage has a low chance to stun the mob for a lengthy duration."

Added new polearm expertise talent Distance Master, "Having 4 or more weapon range grants you a damage multiplier."

Changed Bloody Stream max points from 2 -> 1, changed weapon damage multiplier per point from 0.4 -> 1.0, changed buff duration per point from 3 -> 6 seconds, changed tick rate from every 3 -> 2 seconds, changed chance to occur per point from 25% -> 50%, changed required item type from polearms -> spear, removed chance for effect to crit, updated description, changed talent icon.

Changed Poleaxe Specialization max points from 2 -> 1, changed weapon damage multiplier per point from 0.5 -> 1.0, changed chance to occur per point from 30% -> 70%, updated description.

Reduced Swift Strikes attack speed per point from 5% -> 4%.

Reworked Skewer, "Killing a mob in a single strike causes your next strike to deal a critical strike."

Reworked Frontlines, "Increased threat with Polearms."

Reworked Quick With It, "Casting the spell "Windrazor" greatly increases your dodge chance for a short duration."

Reworked Critical Surge, "Damaging a mob increases your critical strike damage, lasts until you deal a critical strike."

Reworked Vengeful, "After any player goes down, gain 100% block chance. This is block chance removed once you block an attack."

Reworked Improved Vengeful "The talent "Vengeful" has a chance to occur whenever you dodge an attack while holding a poleaxe."

Reworked Expose Weakness "The talent "Weak Spot" now deals 400% weapon damage when triggered. This effect cannot deal a critical strike."

Increased Improved Jab attack speed from 3% -> 5%.

Reduced Close Quarters Combat attack speed per point from 8% -> 5%.

Increased Fatal Tempo max points from 1 -> 2.

Changed Footwork talent icon.

Changed Cheap Shot to additionally proc when blocking an attack, updated description.

Changed Upper Hand buff duration to scale with points, changed talent icon.

Increased Pointy Point critical strike chance per point from 2% -> 3%.

Increased Lightfooted movement speed from 4% -> 5% per point, changed talent icon.

Added new polearm expertise icons.

• Dagger:

Changed Dagger tree to be split into a choose one between Faster Slices and Critical Perfection.

Added new dagger expertise talent, Crimson Serum: "Dealing bleed or poison damage has a chance to increase your damage for a short duration."

Reduced Hack n Slash critical strike damage from 20% -> 10% per point, reduced chance to occur from 10% -> 4% per point.

Reduced Ramping Blows critical strike damage from 50% -> 10% per point, increased max stacks from 1 -> 4, updated description.

Moved Shank Hank to connect with Secret Tactics and Ant Man.

Buffed Faster Slices attack speed per point from 3% -> 5%.

Increased movement speed required for Hasty Havoc from 15% -> 20%.

Reduced Serrated Blade max points from 2 -> 1, increased weapon damage scaling per point from 0.5 -> 2, duration per point from 6 -> 12 seconds, removed its ability to critically strike.

Reworked Concussive Execution: "Dealing a critical strike to a mob affected by "Serrated Blade" has a chance to deal a large amount of additional weapon damage."

Changed Agile critical strike chance requirement from 20% -> 25%.

Changed Ramping Blows to require you to be below 25% critical strike chance for talent to occur.

Moved Concussive Execution to connect to Serrated Blade.

Swapped Serrated Blade and Rip location on tree.

Moved Concussive Execution to connect to Rip.

Nerfed Secret Tactics dodge chance from 6% -> 4% per stack.

Removed connection between Rip and Evasive Swiftness.

Rip now deals bleed damage.

• Hammer:

Changed Slam and Heavily Armored hammer talents to a choose one branch.

Added new torch/hammer expertise talent Smite, "Dealing a critical strike to a mob sets them on fire, dealing weapon damage every 3 seconds for 9 seconds. This effect cannot deal a critical strike."

Changed Blaze Of Life to work with hammers, increased cooldown from 30 -> 45 seconds, increased cast time from 0.5 -> 1 second, removed previous talent tree connections, added connection to Smite.

Changed Retribution Aura cooldown from 120 -> 60 seconds.

Removed connection between Slam and Lightweight Handle.

Updated Paladin talent description.

• Sword:

Added new sword utility spell Last Stand, "Strengthen your resolve by temporarily increasing your block chance by 100% for 10 seconds. After this buff ends, you exhaust yourself, reducing your block chance by -100% for 10 seconds. Each time you kill a mob, this spell gains a charge. 35 charges are required to cast. 180 second cooldown."

Added new sword expertise talent Guardian, "While your block chance is above 50%, increase your critical strike damage with broadswords."

Increased Battle Hardened buff duration from 5 -> 10 seconds, increased max stacks from 1 -> 2.

Increased Counter Strike weapon damage from 100% -> 250%, increased chance to occur from 75% -> 100%, added 1 second cooldown, updated description.

Changed Steel Tempest to additionally increase critical strike chance.

Added new connection between Knight and Prepared.

• Torch:

Added new torch expertise talent Fiery Courage, "Dealing fire damage has a low chance to increase your attack speed."

Updated Burn!, Greater Burn, Ring of Fire, Safety Torch and Searing Combo damage to deal fire damage.

Updated Burn! and Greater Burn descriptions.

Fixed Burn! particle effect not playing for proper duration.

• Armor:

Added new armor talent Menacing Glare, "Blocking an attack while wearing a helmet increases your threat for a short duration."

• Axe:

Increased Axe Wielder attack speed per point from 2% -> 3%.

Fixes:

Fixed Searing Kris proc effect not working.

Fixed Iron Helmet item collider being too large.

Fixed Z-fighting when torches are held in offhand.

Fixed Gold Ring not giving correct critical strike chance amount.

Fixed Shaanantor item description showing wrong critical strike chance amount.

Fixed a chest spawning behind a closed off section in Crystal Mine Hallway 2 doors room.

Fixed slippery collision of bones in Molten Lava Bones 4 doors room.

Fixed mobs pushing players infinitely, causing them to fly.

Fixed some mobs floating on unspawned chests.

Fixed mobs floating in the air after flipping the levers to sink the lava.

Fixed mobs floating in the air after the lava sinks in Volacno's Sanctum.

Fixed the Thorns Potion not showing it's buff duration.

Fixed player's animators getting stuck after being stung by a Scorpion while prone.

Fixed the Lava Jump Puzzle room spawning when there is only one player alive.

Fixed mouse buttons in the settings being shown 1 value under what they actually are (Mouse4 is now shown as Mouse5).

Fixed players not restocking their bomb after it is thrown or dropped before the cages open in the Bombastic game mode.

Fixed Counter Strike not striking the correct mob.

Fixed skeleton models in catacomb coffins negatively impacting game performance.

Fixed items like Blood Forged Mass and Kings Strike from being able to heal you when attacking the Target Dummy.

Fixed a bug where the player's inventory view would continue to render until the player opened and closed their inventory.

Fixed Forgotten Catacombs entrance geometry clipping into other rooms.

Fixed Dusty Cloak not hitting the mob that struck you.

Fixed Slime-covered Sheath not having a cooldown.

Fixed Tarnished Hero's Helmet having incorrect description.

Fixed Vial of Poison not showing the effect's cooldown.

Fixed Jade Hatchet item description not showing the correct effect weapon damage.

Fixed an issue with the Lava Wyrm saddle.

Fixed player inventory slide speed being frame dependent.

Fixed Honeycomb chunk not spawning extra bees while Honeycomb Cleaver is equipped.

Fixed Z-fighting with torches while in player's hand.

Fixed some effects not applying to the Target Dummy.

Fixed being granted branch points when using corrupt rerolls.

Fixed not being able to move while being downed while riding a Wyrm.

Fixed Wyrms targeting players while mounted.

Fixed the player's crosshair disappearing when hovering over a chest.

Fixed a gray pixel under the player's Default Beard brows.

Fixed Basic Dagger not having buff duration in item description.

Fixed spikes slimes rarely spawning in walls of crimson lair by adjusting room geometry.

Fixed floating spider webs in certain generation of spider ambushed suppy route room.

Fixed Medallion of Malice giving incorrect amount of damage when proc'd.

Fixed the stat type of the talent descriptions not being spaced correctly.

Fixed being able to get on ladders or slide down the exit rope while mounted on a Wyrm.

Fixed the public floor restriction popping up if the room is set to private.

Fixed players not being readied if their minecart gets stuck on the tracks.

Fixed the minecart not making sound for other players.