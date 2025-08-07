New Class

Beach Boy:

The Beach Boy class introduces a new way to control the battlefield with summer-themed abilities and a water gun as its weapon. Beach Boy can set up sprinklers that spray water in all directions, damaging nearby enemies, and use a surfboard to block incoming attacks before sending it forward to strike opponents. Its ultimate ability covers the map with waves of sprinklers and surfboards, damaging all enemies caught in their path.

New Items

This update also introduces several summer-themed items:

Volleyball Net (Legendary Active)

Set up a volleyball net across the center of the map, damaging every enemy that collides with it. (30s cooldown)

Volleyball (Epic Active)

A volleyball orbits around the player, striking and damaging any enemies it touches. (30s cooldown)

Sun (Rare Passive)

The sun sharpens your focus, granting 5% precision, while its warmth fills you with 5% speed.

Sun Cream (Uncommon Consumable)

Apply sun cream to gain 1 vulnerability point and boost your speed by 10% for 5 seconds.



New Map

A new Summer Map is now available, offering a fresh environment to try out the new class and items.

Final Notes

For this update, the game will be on sale at 85% off, so if you're interested, give it a try! In addition to that, the Beach Boy class and the two actives will be playable in the demo. As always, feel free to reach out on the Steam Discussion Board or Discord with any questions, suggestions, or bug reports. I hope this update adds some summer feeling to the game.