Waddup aliens?

Yeah, we've been a little quiet lately - but as you might've heard, we're officially en route to Earth. No hostile takeover planned (for now) though. We just wanna zogblorp on deez nuts while beeble meeping your zinky zoogle. And of course, VORP.



This marks our first MAJOR update (with more on the way), so let's get into it, shall we?

v1.0.7-early-access \[Build #8]

Vorp Mode Changes

We've made some core changes to the Vorp game mode to boost fun and fairness across the table:





Turn System: Players now take turns one at a time. This prevents stalling and keeps the game flowing smoothly. Additionally, after a good amount of testing we're certain that it makes it easier for the Vorp to blend in.

Health Nerf: Health has been reduced from 5/5 to 3/3. This should help tighten up pacing and prevent overly long games.

Damaging Changes: Previously, everyone lost 1 HP when the Vorp blended in (was not found). We've removed that mechanic to pair with the health nerf. But don't worry, we added something spicy in its place... (read below)

Deadly Remote: Now, when the Vorp blends in undetected, they earn a Deadly Remote; a device that lets them zap any player for 1 HP. This brings some fun chaos while balancing our new health dynamics.

Added a short cinematic intro for Vorp's 1v1 standoff that aims to quickly explain the Fusebox Roulette mechanic.

Additional UI polishes & text improvements.

Fixed a rare bug where dead players could still receive roles.

Fixed bugs that could happen when players left/disconnected mid-game during Vorp.





General Notes



Heads are now 30% more jiggly!

Fixed a Beeble Meep bug where correct cards were wrongly flagged as bluffs, causing unfair disruptions.

Fixed a sound bug in Beeble Meep where Bluff/No Bluff sounds overlapped with the Deadeye effect.

Fixed an issue where packet loss could break the intro cinematic and leave UI text stuck.

Fixed network-related bugs causing raygun issues in both Beeble Meep & Zinky Zoogle.

Fixed localization typos and mistakes across the whole game.

