A few minor cosmetic changes and a new talking head added!



Added



- The Soup Nazi will scold you if you die in the explosion!



Changed



- Prevent Roswell from spawning if self-destruct is less than 7

- Roswell no longer "dies" when self-destruct timer starts. He will continue jumping until 4 is reached then do a standard exit.

- End of level explosion now triggers QBob fire death if he's caught in the blast



Fixed



- Fixed end of level text from appearing on level restart if starting from post-explosion game over

- Fixed texture load stutter if starting on Level 4