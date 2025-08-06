A few minor cosmetic changes and a new talking head added!
Added
- The Soup Nazi will scold you if you die in the explosion!
Changed
- Prevent Roswell from spawning if self-destruct is less than 7
- Roswell no longer "dies" when self-destruct timer starts. He will continue jumping until 4 is reached then do a standard exit.
- End of level explosion now triggers QBob fire death if he's caught in the blast
Fixed
- Fixed end of level text from appearing on level restart if starting from post-explosion game over
- Fixed texture load stutter if starting on Level 4
v1.0.17
