6 August 2025 Build 19503029 Edited 6 August 2025 – 21:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A few minor cosmetic changes and a new talking head added!

Added

- The Soup Nazi will scold you if you die in the explosion!

Changed

- Prevent Roswell from spawning if self-destruct is less than 7
- Roswell no longer "dies" when self-destruct timer starts. He will continue jumping until 4 is reached then do a standard exit.
- End of level explosion now triggers QBob fire death if he's caught in the blast

Fixed

- Fixed end of level text from appearing on level restart if starting from post-explosion game over
- Fixed texture load stutter if starting on Level 4

