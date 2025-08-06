Welcome back, Scribes! It's time for a flippin' new spell!

This update includes Unfold: a new Movement Spell, New Maps, A Tutorial Kit adjustment, and some light fixes!

We also shout out the new Community Mod Library - hardworking Scribes making their mark on the game! Check out the highlights below and keep an eye on the Roadmap in Vellum's main menu as we go.

New Movement Spell - Unfold

Mental gymnastics? Watch this!

Keep an eye on your foes as you soar backwards through the air with Unfold!

This acrobatic Movement Spell flings you out of danger, granting a brief moment of invulnerability, and offers many pages to build more style into your aerial feats!

Drop deadly mines, craft a winning floor routine, and perform some high-damage trick shots to style on your foes!

New Maps

Roots and shoots and roads...

Venture to fresh combat arenas: Sequoia and Outlook! Fight beneath the tall trees, making use of long-range cover for a forest fight to be remembered.

In Outlook, weave between pillars of an ancient structure - where do these old roads lead? Battle the Torn in a time-worn relic of elsewhere!

Spend Early, Spend Often - Tutorial Spell Changes

Note: This will unlock Callback for all Scribes, while re-locking Swoop!

We're making some initial changes to the new player experience with adjustments to the Tutorial Chapter!

The order of some elements has changed to give Scribes more time to understand the Signature Ink choice they make. Additionally, we're making Callback the new default Spender Spell!

This gives new Scribes a more versatile starting spell set to take into their first Of Scribes and Torn run - Callback's area damage capabilities are a smoother compliment to Jot!

Community - Mods and More!

Just a bit of tINKering...

There has been some awesome community work on Mods for Vellum! Pet the Inkling, pack more decoration into your Reading Nook, and more creative additions await!

You can find these mods in the Discord Community Mods Library - a special thanks to the authors for your excitement and sharing your work!

Epilogue

The quiet calm of a book club!

Keep an eye out for Vellum in the Yogscast Small Teams fest currently on Steam! In other news, we're gearing up for the next Major Chapter - more info to come, with plenty to read.

Thank you to our testers, everyone in the discord, our newest mod-makers, and Scribes of all Ink Levels!

- The Vellum Team

Interlude Patch: Flip The Script - Full Patch Notes

Movement Spell: Unfold

- Unfold: Acrobatically flip backwards, becoming Impervious for 0.3s.

- New Pages of Power are available for Unfold

- A new race and tower jump sequence can be found in the Illuminated Library

New Combat Arenas

- Sequoia and Outlook are now available in Tomes!

General

- Re-ordered the hierarchy of Signature Status effects on enemy health bars (Outline > Blot > Leech)

- Status and Augment effect calculation orders have been re-prioritized (this will result in slightly more damage intake through overlapping damage-reduction effects and an increase in specific damage-amp combinations)

- Re-ordered some Tutorial Chapter elements

- Tutorial Chapter now has Scribes start with Callback instead of Swoop (Note: this will unlock Callback for all Scribes and lock Swoop)

- Adjusted default Camera sensitivity settings and ratios for vertical vs horizontal

- Fixed an error in Credits screen

- Vignette: A Forgotten Grotto correctly offers a tradeoff page by default

- Added a notification for Vignette rewards when there are no more pages to grant

- Fixed an issue with Page of Power: Father of Quill

- Page of Power: Spotless Floor is available again, with a new design - now adds +5 Base Damage to all instances of damage

- Page of Power: Overgrowth - Now increases Base Damage dealt based on amount of mana spent. (Note: will scale better in late game.)

- New Page of Power: The Main Drain - 25% of damage you deal is also done to your Target if they are tethered.

- New Page of Power: Draining Force II - Draining Force always deals damage equal to 100% of your current health to tethered foes.

- New Page of Power: Ode to the West Wind - Foil slashes send out Wind Blades that deal 20 Damage and generate a small amount of mana.

- Spell: Draw - Base Damage reduced from 15 to 12.

- Spell: Draw - Cooldown increased from 0.85s to 0.9s.

- Spell: Foil - First Slash Damage increased from 15 to 20.

- Spell: Foil - Final Slash Damage increased from 25 to 35.

- Spell: Foil - Mana Generation increased by 25%.

- Spell: Jot - Cooldown decreased from 0.5s to 0.45s.

- Spell: Manifest - Base Damage increased from 10 to 12.

- Vignette: Thesis, a Ship Rewritten has received minor adjustments