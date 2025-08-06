[Game]
- Overall ammo balancing in regards to weapons of same category
- Fixed ammo balancing in certain Battle Rifles
- Fixed ammo balancing in Assault Rifles (mainly weapons with 20/60 -> 20/80)
- Fixed ammo balancing in Machine Pistols (mainly weapons with 20/60 -> 20/80)
- Fixed ammo of KbKg 60
- Increased ammo of certain Semi-Auto Sniper Rifles
- Increased ammo of M50 & M55 Reising
- Increased ammo of SKS
- Increase ammo of Shanxi Type 17
[Zombie]
General
- Zombie increase +5 (Wave 1-4), +10 (Wave 5-9), +15 (Wave 10-14) & +20 (Wave 15 - Final Wave)
- Added weapon MG 34 Double Drum
- Added weapon PPSh-41 Double Drum
- Reduced Prop count from 7 to 5
- Fixed airstrikes not working on certain maps
- Fixed possibility to abuse airstrikes
- Fixed DKSH damage
- Increased damage of DKSH and M2 Browning from 50 to 55
- Increased damage and radius of Kolos rocket launcher
NPCs
- Decreased damage of Bomber zombie from 100 to 55 and radius from 300 to 250
- Decreased damage of Punji zombie projectile from 25 to 20
- Decreased health of Buffalo from 3000 to 2750
Shop
- Adjusted prices of special equipment (mostly increased)
- Fixed wrong price of machine guns with low ammo
- Fixed wrong price of MAS36
- Fixed wrong price of under barrel grenade launcher weapons
- Removed weight from mines
- Removed weight from Baby Browning
- Removed weight from standard bayonets, increased price by 25
- Decreased weight of Stoner Rifle & Carbine from 6 to 5
- Decreased weight of all Bolt-action Rifles from 3 to 2
- Decreased weight of all Sniper Rifles from 4 to 3
- Increased weight of starting weapons (primary) to same weight as other weapons in category
- Increased price of Semi-auto Carbines
- Increased price of Shotguns
- Increased price of Machine Pistols
- Increased price of Sub-machine Guns
- Increased price of Assault Rifles
- Increased price of Light-machine Guns
- Decreased price of Sniper Rifles
