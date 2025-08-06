[Game]



- Overall ammo balancing in regards to weapons of same category

- Fixed ammo balancing in certain Battle Rifles

- Fixed ammo balancing in Assault Rifles (mainly weapons with 20/60 -> 20/80)

- Fixed ammo balancing in Machine Pistols (mainly weapons with 20/60 -> 20/80)

- Fixed ammo of KbKg 60

- Increased ammo of certain Semi-Auto Sniper Rifles

- Increased ammo of M50 & M55 Reising

- Increased ammo of SKS

- Increase ammo of Shanxi Type 17



[Zombie]



General



- Zombie increase +5 (Wave 1-4), +10 (Wave 5-9), +15 (Wave 10-14) & +20 (Wave 15 - Final Wave)

- Added weapon MG 34 Double Drum

- Added weapon PPSh-41 Double Drum

- Reduced Prop count from 7 to 5

- Fixed airstrikes not working on certain maps

- Fixed possibility to abuse airstrikes

- Fixed DKSH damage

- Increased damage of DKSH and M2 Browning from 50 to 55

- Increased damage and radius of Kolos rocket launcher



NPCs



- Decreased damage of Bomber zombie from 100 to 55 and radius from 300 to 250

- Decreased damage of Punji zombie projectile from 25 to 20

- Decreased health of Buffalo from 3000 to 2750



Shop



- Adjusted prices of special equipment (mostly increased)

- Fixed wrong price of machine guns with low ammo

- Fixed wrong price of MAS36

- Fixed wrong price of under barrel grenade launcher weapons

- Removed weight from mines

- Removed weight from Baby Browning

- Removed weight from standard bayonets, increased price by 25

- Decreased weight of Stoner Rifle & Carbine from 6 to 5

- Decreased weight of all Bolt-action Rifles from 3 to 2

- Decreased weight of all Sniper Rifles from 4 to 3

- Increased weight of starting weapons (primary) to same weight as other weapons in category

- Increased price of Semi-auto Carbines

- Increased price of Shotguns

- Increased price of Machine Pistols

- Increased price of Sub-machine Guns

- Increased price of Assault Rifles

- Increased price of Light-machine Guns

- Decreased price of Sniper Rifles