6 August 2025 Build 19502780 Edited 6 August 2025 – 18:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added a banking system with bankers in large settlements;
- Added new merchants;
- Added more than 40 new NPCs;
- Added a picture to the profile;
- Revised the training manual (for F1);
- Revised the archery system;
- New locations have been introduced;
- New quests have been introduced;
- New interactive puzzles have been introduced;
- Fixed duplication of items through the chest;
- Added scrolling text to the task log;
- Added scrolling to the list of tracked tasks;
- A system of negative states has been introduced;
- The algorithms of the save system have been changed;
- Improved navigation system of the world;
- Improved the travel system;
- Fixed errors in using magic from the fast slot;
- Added a hint with a description of the item when purchasing (by SCM);
- Edited the behavior of some monsters;
- Fixed the order of dialogues with skill training masters;
- Fixed pricing formulas;
- Fixed the cost of items;
- Fixed the cost of payment for trainers;
- Fixed restoring the state of characters after loading;
- Fixed bugs in quests;
- Optimized textures and game code;

