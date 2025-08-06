- Added a banking system with bankers in large settlements;

- Added new merchants;

- Added more than 40 new NPCs;

- Added a picture to the profile;

- Revised the training manual (for F1);

- Revised the archery system;

- New locations have been introduced;

- New quests have been introduced;

- New interactive puzzles have been introduced;

- Fixed duplication of items through the chest;

- Added scrolling text to the task log;

- Added scrolling to the list of tracked tasks;

- A system of negative states has been introduced;

- The algorithms of the save system have been changed;

- Improved navigation system of the world;

- Improved the travel system;

- Fixed errors in using magic from the fast slot;

- Added a hint with a description of the item when purchasing (by SCM);

- Edited the behavior of some monsters;

- Fixed the order of dialogues with skill training masters;

- Fixed pricing formulas;

- Fixed the cost of items;

- Fixed the cost of payment for trainers;

- Fixed restoring the state of characters after loading;

- Fixed bugs in quests;

- Optimized textures and game code;