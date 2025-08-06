 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Stormgate Battlefield™ 6 Cyberpunk 2077 Marvel Rivals SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 August 2025 Build 19502733 Edited 6 August 2025 – 19:46:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Some players may have noticed a not so small bug related to throws like Kragg's Up Throw that was emergency hotfixed yesterday afternoon. For those wondering how this happened in a patch with no balance changes, the issue stemmed from mechanical changes to the engine made as we prepare to add La Reina to the game.

Today's hotfix contains several bugfixes and includes a few notes initially not included in the August 5th Patch Notes write-up:

  • Unlisted from 1.3.2: Fixed a bug that caused command grabs that end with a hitbox to deal 75% of the intended knockback.

  • Bug fix: The previous change only applied to Olympia Forward Special, which made it 25% stronger than intended. To fix this, we're now reducing its knockback stats by 25% to remain unchanged compared to pre-1.3.2 patches.

  • Bug fix: Fixed a bug that prevented hitgrabs (i.e. Wrastor Down Special) from hitting articles.

  • Unlisted from 1.3.2: Neutral Air animation shrunk to match the hitboxes better visually

  • Bug fix: Fixed a visual bug with his default Taunt.

  • Bug fix: Fixed a visual bug with Forward Special when using the green Mecha palette.

  • Unlisted from 1.3.2: Fixed a bug that made Forward Throw and Up Throw arrows remove chaingrab protection from the opponent.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link