Some players may have noticed a not so small bug related to throws like Kragg's Up Throw that was emergency hotfixed yesterday afternoon. For those wondering how this happened in a patch with no balance changes, the issue stemmed from mechanical changes to the engine made as we prepare to add La Reina to the game.

Today's hotfix contains several bugfixes and includes a few notes initially not included in the August 5th Patch Notes write-up:

Unlisted from 1.3.2: Fixed a bug that caused command grabs that end with a hitbox to deal 75% of the intended knockback.

Bug fix: The previous change only applied to Olympia Forward Special, which made it 25% stronger than intended. To fix this, we're now reducing its knockback stats by 25% to remain unchanged compared to pre-1.3.2 patches.

Bug fix: Fixed a bug that prevented hitgrabs (i.e. Wrastor Down Special) from hitting articles.

Unlisted from 1.3.2: Neutral Air animation shrunk to match the hitboxes better visually

Bug fix: Fixed a visual bug with his default Taunt.

Bug fix: Fixed a visual bug with Forward Special when using the green Mecha palette.