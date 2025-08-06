 Skip to content
6 August 2025 Build 19502717 Edited 6 August 2025 – 19:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
– Fixed a bug with furniture racks in the storage area. You need to re-select the furniture in them, save the game, and the rack will retain its purpose on subsequent re-entries.
– Fixed a bug with quests for ordering materials, now everything works correctly.
We optimized textures and materials a little, so the patch is heavier than usual.

Changed files in this update

