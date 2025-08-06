– Fixed a bug with furniture racks in the storage area. You need to re-select the furniture in them, save the game, and the rack will retain its purpose on subsequent re-entries.
– Fixed a bug with quests for ordering materials, now everything works correctly.
We optimized textures and materials a little, so the patch is heavier than usual.
Hotfix - 0.56 v1
