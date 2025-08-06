Hello! Here’s some smaller versions of the existing pallets and more decoration. A few additional products could arrive next week and will play a special role in the future manufacturing department. Note next update might also be delayed some days in preparation for an event.
Changelog:
- Implemented a half version of the existing pallets.
- Implemented 20 benches for additional decoration.
- Fixed an issue in which pressing [Drop Key] would make the tutorial skipping dialogue appear even if the game is in an advanced day without possible tutorial.
- Fixed an issue in which advancing a day while a tutorial dialogue was activated would make it become stuck until the game was restarted.
- Autosave now remembers the last time some furniture broke so when a game is continued several devices won’t break instantaneously again.
- Corrected a couple missing localizations in the perks and space acquisition blackboard in certain languages.
- Fixed a rare case in which a tool could disappear from player's hands if placed in the wrong organizer.
Half Pallets + Decoration Benches
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update