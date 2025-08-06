Hello! Here’s some smaller versions of the existing pallets and more decoration. A few additional products could arrive next week and will play a special role in the future manufacturing department. Note next updatealso be delayed some days in preparation for an event.Changelog:- Implemented a half version of the existing pallets.- Implemented 20 benches for additional decoration.- Fixed an issue in which pressing [Drop Key] would make the tutorial skipping dialogue appear even if the game is in an advanced day without possible tutorial.- Fixed an issue in which advancing a day while a tutorial dialogue was activated would make it become stuck until the game was restarted.- Autosave now remembers the last time some furniture broke so when a game is continued several devices won’t break instantaneously again.- Corrected a couple missing localizations in the perks and space acquisition blackboard in certain languages.- Fixed a rare case in which a tool could disappear from player's hands if placed in the wrong organizer.