6 August 2025 Build 19502649 Edited 6 August 2025 – 19:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello! Here’s some smaller versions of the existing pallets and more decoration. A few additional products could arrive next week and will play a special role in the future manufacturing department. Note next update might also be delayed some days in preparation for an event.

Changelog:
- Implemented a half version of the existing pallets.

- Implemented 20 benches for additional decoration.

- Fixed an issue in which pressing [Drop Key] would make the tutorial skipping dialogue appear even if the game is in an advanced day without possible tutorial.

- Fixed an issue in which advancing a day while a tutorial dialogue was activated would make it become stuck until the game was restarted.

- Autosave now remembers the last time some furniture broke so when a game is continued several devices won’t break instantaneously again.

- Corrected a couple missing localizations in the perks and space acquisition blackboard in certain languages.

- Fixed a rare case in which a tool could disappear from player's hands if placed in the wrong organizer.

