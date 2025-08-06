This update brings powerful new tools to help you draft smarter and manage your exposures with more precision than ever.
🔍 New: Drafted As Report (Exposure-Insights)
Get deeper insights into your player usage with the Drafted As Report, found in the Exposure-Insights section. This feature breaks down each player's value based on where you are drafting them in your lineup—exposing trends like which players are anchoring your builds and which are commonly filling in late.
⚙️ New: QB/TE3 Probabilities
Inside the Preferences tab, you can now set your own odds of drafting a:
Third Quarterback
Third Tight End
Both default to 50%, but now you have full control based on your build preferences.
🛠️ Small Tweak – Smarter Soft Target Suggestions
When “Ignore Shared Exposure” is enabled for soft targets, we’ll now also apply this to similar players shown in the ADP-based recommendation list if that round is targeting a soft target.
Huddle Genius – Update 1.01j Now Live!
Update notes via Steam Community
